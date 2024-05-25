7 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Charles Schwab Challenge
Davis Riley leads the event at the halfway stage, with a number of big names heading home at the weekend
Davis Riley is chasing his second win on the PGA Tour and holds a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The American shot a supreme second-round 64 to get to -10, with fellow countrymen Hayden Buckley and Pierceson Coody his closest contenders two shots back at eight-under.
Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley and Sepp Straka are part of an impressive chasing back at six-under, while World No.1 Scottie Scheffler remains the bookies' favourite despite being seven shots back of the lead at three-under.
Tough first-round conditions at Colonial saw a number of high-profile names struggle, with many unable to bounce back and make the cut on Friday. Here's a look at some of the biggest names who missed the cut:
Eric Cole (+3)
Last year's PGA Tour Rookie of the Year has enjoyed an indifferent season so far, with just one top-ten finish in 2024.
Cole missed the cut at last week's PGA Championship and rounds of 72 and 71 in Texas means the American failed to make the weekend for a second successive event.
Harris English (+3)
Harris English notched up an impressive T18 finish last week at Valhalla but is still hunting down his first Tour win since The Travelers Championship in 2021.
That three-year drought won't be coming to an end this week, though, as a costly second-round 74 - featuring a triple-bogey seven on the back nine - saw him miss the cut by one shot.
Austin Eckroat (+4)
Austin Eckroat secured his maiden Tour win earlier in the season at the Cognizant Classic but will not be adding to that tally this week.
Back-to-back rounds of 72, with just three birdies across the two days, saw him finish on four-over and two shots back of the cutline.
Robert MacIntyre (+4)
Robert McIntyre had been building momentum nicely after positive finishes at the Myrtle Beach Classic and last week's PGA Championship, but a costly second-round 74 saw the Scot take a backward step and miss out on the weekend's action.
After four bogeys on his front nine, the World No.75 responded superbly with an eagle and birdie in successive holes around the turn, but three further bogeys in his last five holes saw MacIntyre agonisingly miss out by two shots.
Akshay Bhatia (+5)
Akshay Bhatia claimed his second Tour win last month at the Valero Texas Open but saw his tournament fall apart this week after a nightmare quintuple bogey on the par-4 ninth on Friday.
The American finished strong with three birdies in his following nine holes but a second-round 72 saw him miss the cutline comfortably by three shots.
Chris Kirk (+5)
Since winning the first event of the season at The Sentry, Kirk has enjoyed a consistent season and sits just outside the FedEx Cup top ten.
However, it's now back-to-back missed cuts for the American after a disappointing Friday 74 saw him fall three shots short of the cut.
Max Homa (+7)
Alongside Scheffler, Max Homa represented the only other top-ten player in this week's field. However, it was one to forget for the American after an opening-round 78 left him with a mountain to climb.
A Friday 69 reclaimed some pride but the World No.10 still fell five shots short, missing just his second cut of the season in the process.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
