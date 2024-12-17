7 Big Names To Have Dropped Out Of The PNC Championship

A number of big names are playing at this year's PNC Championship but, with just 20 pairs competing, it means a number of stars won't be returning to the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

To qualify, players must have won either a Major Championship or Players Championship and, with the likes of Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda and Lee Trevino teeing it up, it's set to be an exciting and feel-good watch.

However, some individuals won't be playing as a number of current PGA Tour players, as well as some who have moved to LIV Golf, won't be making the trip over to Florida. Subsequently, we have taken a look at who has played in the event before, but won't be present when the tournament gets underway on the 21st - 22nd December.

Justin And Mike Thomas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first major pairing not included in the 2024 field are the 2020 PNC Championship winners of Justin Thomas and his dad, Mike, with the reason unclear as to why the duo aren't teeing it up in Florida.

First featuring in 2020, winning on their debut, the pair have played every edition since, but won't be part of 2024, which is a shame given the moments shared with close friends Tiger and Charlie Woods.

Having been paired with Team Woods the last few editions of the event, one hilarious story involves Thomas' victory in 2020, whereby the father-son pair wore the championship belts over to Woods’ house for Christmas dinner. “We have become so close that I think Charlie’s like Justin’s little brother he never had, and Justin has become the little brother I never had,” Woods stated in 2021.

Jordan And Shawn Spieth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Team Thomas, Team Spieth will also not be teeing it up in the tournament after making their debut at the 2022 edition of the event, where they finished in a share of eighth at 20-under-par.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The father-son pair didn't play in the PNC Championship last year and, with Jordan continuing to recover from wrist surgery and planning on making a return in 2025, it's clear why he isn't making a second appearance.

Henrik And Karl Stenson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making their one and only appearance in 2021, Karl became an almost household name at the PNC Championship, with the then 11-year-old roasting his dad's golf game after being asked "is he really fun to be with on the golf course?"

The father-son duo finished in a share of eighth that year but, since Henrik's move to the LIV Golf League, the Swede is unable to qualify for the PNC Championship due to it being a PGA Tour sanctioned event.

Jim And Tanner Furyk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Debuting back in 2018, this will be the first PNC Championship that Jim and his son Tanner will miss in seven years, with the pair's best result being a tie for ninth at that very event.

Although unclear as to why the duo are missing the tournament this year, Jim hasn't featured in an event since the Constellation Furyk & Friends back in October, an event on the PGA Tour Champions circuit that the former US Open winner hosts.

Bubba And Caleb Watson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having made two appearances in the PNC Championship back in 2020 and 2021, Watson is another player missing the tournament due to joining LIV Golf back in July 2022.

Playing alongside his father-in-law Wayne Ball in 2020, then son Caleb in 2021, the two-time Major winner hasn't been allowed to play in the PNC Championship since. However, back in 2023, the American did claim he would beg PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, to let him play in the event, stating: “My son, like I said, he doesn't play golf, but now his whole goal was - I'll put this out there, his whole goal was to play in the PNC."

Tom And Michael Watson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having missed the PNC Championship in 2023, the eight-time Major winner is set to miss the event for a second straight year after a handful of appearances prior.

Announcing his retirement from the game of golf in 2019, the 75-year-old has teed it up in the annual event a few times, with their best finish a tie for 13th the year Watson retired.

Rich And Michael Beem

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final pairing is the 2002 PGA Championship winner Rich Beem and his son, Michael, who featured in the event back in 2022, finishing in a share of 10th.

Beem, who famously claimed his one and only Major by a single stroke from Tiger Woods, described the experience of playing in the PNC Championship as one "he'll never forget."