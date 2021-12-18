WATCH: Henrik Stenson Gets Roasted By His Son Karl At PNC Championship

Henrik Stenson is known as one of jokers on the professional circuit, with his dry humour keeping his fellow professionals entertained for many, many years.

Now though, it seems that Henrik may have a rival to his title, and it comes in the form of his son, Karl Stenson, who was on superb form at a PNC Championship event on Friday night.

Appearing at the tournament for the first time, the father and son duo were in a very cheerful mood, with multiple quips being made, particularly on Karl's side. Watch the hilarious moments below.

Debuting with dad 🧡@HenrikStenson and Karl had fun last night.#PNCchampionship #CelebrateFamily pic.twitter.com/hwHKT3sd4sDecember 18, 2021 See more

Karl, who is the youngest-ever participant in the event's history at just 11-years-old, was posed multiple questions throughout the interview, one of which was "You love playing golf with your dad, is he really fun to be with on the golf course?" His response, was quite simply "Sometimes he can get quite angry". Only seconds later, he followed his answer with one of the most sarcastic exhales you will ever here.

The highlight came though when the interviewer suggested that the father and son duo had a real shot at winning the event this year. Karl didn't see it this way though, saying "Not the way he's playing!"

With the room in hysterics, a follow-up question of "You've never seen your dad struggle much ever on a golf course?" prompted a response of "I've seen him a couple of times," with Henrik trying, and failing, to cover his son's microphone.

Henrik and Karl during the PNC Championship Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stenson has indeed struggled for form of late, missing his first two cuts of the 2021/22 PGA Tour season. However, in the event, you wouldn't think that, as he and Karl currently sit comfortably in the top-5, with four birdies and an eagle giving them a six-under-par front nine.

Birdieing the first two holes of the back nine, they sit a few shots back of Stewart Cink and his son, Reagan, but both are playing some fantastic golf, with the highlight being Karl's superb eagle putt at the par-5 3rd.