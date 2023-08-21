Golf Monthly created this content as part of a paid partnership with TaylorMade Golf. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Golf Monthly

The 2022/23 PGA Tour season has reached its conclusion as the top 30 head to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Scottie Scheffler leads the way after a season that has featured two wins, two runners-up finishes, 16 top-10s and over $20m in prize money.

The Texan led the way into East Lake last year, but Rory McIlroy overthrew him on the final day, making up a six stroke deficit, to win the FedEx Cup for a third time.

McIlroy will be in the chasing pack once again, starting just three back of Scheffler.

The champion will pick up a huge cheque for $18m and cement themselves in history as the 17th FedEx Cup champion after the season-long race was introduced in 2007.

East Lake returns to our screens this week, with the Tour Championship making its home at the east Atlanta venue every year since 2004. The treelined Georgia venue has witnessed many iconic moments in PGA Tour history now, including Tiger Woods' stunning comeback win in 2018.

Who will get their hands on the FedEx Cup this week? We take a look at five TaylorMade staffers in with a shout...

Tour Championship Key Info

Swipe to scroll horizontally Course East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia Yardage/Par 7,346 yards/Par 70 Dates August 24-27 Defending champion Rory McIlroy (-21)

5 Big Names In Contention To Win The FedEx Cup

Scottie Scheffler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World Ranking: 1

1 PGA Tour wins: 6

6 FedEx Cup standing: 2

2 Best FedEx Cup finish: T2nd (2022)

For the second consecutive year, Scottie Scheffler enters the Tour Championship as number one in the FedEx Cup rankings.

It means he'll take a two stroke lead into the opening round, starting at 10-under-par. Last year, Rory McIlroy overtook him on the final day and he'll be hoping to avoid a repeat this time around.

Scheffler enters in great form after leading the strokes gained stats for driving, tee-to-green and approach last week at the BMW Championship, where it took a back nine 28 and course record final round 61 from Viktor Hovland to beat him.

Rory McIlroy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World Ranking: 2

2 PGA Tour wins: 24

24 FedEx Cup standing: 3

3 Best FedEx Cup finish: 1st (2016, 2019, 2022)

Nobody has won as many FedEx Cups as Rory McIlroy and the Northern Irishman is in a great spot to win it for the fourth time this year.

He will begin the first round at seven-under-par and three back of Scottie Scheffler, which is an ominous starting position with McIlroy now somewhat of a specialist at East Lake.

McIlroy finished 4th at the BMW Championship to continue his great run of form. In the 22/23 PGA Tour season, he has two wins, two runners-up finishes and 12 top-10s from his 17 events.

Can he win a fourth FedEx Cup this week? Definitely.

Tommy Fleetwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World Ranking: 15

15 DP World Tour wins: 6

6 FedEx Cup standing: 11

11 Best FedEx Cup finish: 16th (2019)

Fleetwood is set to challenge for the FedEx Cup this weekend in what has been one of the most consistent seasons of his career.

The World No.15 has made 17 cuts from 20 events this season, with a victory the only thing missing.

The Englishman, who will be a key player in Luke Donald's European Ryder Cup team next month, will begin at three-under-par so will have a seven-stroke deficit. It's going to require a special week but if he doesn't get the 'W', he'll at least be hoping to record his best ever FedEx Cup finish.

Fleetwood has had a brilliant year but it has been a win-less one, so far. He shot 63 in the final round of the US Open to come T5th and agonisingly lost out in the Canadian Open playoff where Nick Taylor holed a 72-footer against him on the fourth extra hole.

Rickie Fowler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World Ranking: 25

25 PGA Tour wins: 6

6 FedEx Cup standing: 14

14 Best FedEx Cup finish: 4th (2015)

What a year it has been for Fowler, who is back at East Lake for the first time since 2019. The popular American ended 2022 outside of the world's top 100 and is now up to 25th.

Fowler has missed out on the top six automatic qualifiers for Ryder Cup Team USA but is a leading name for a wildcard pick after recently ending his four-and-a-half-year winning drought at the Rocket Mortgage Classic following his record breaking 62 at the US Open in June.

Rickie now has a realistic chance to beat his best ever FedEx Cup finish of 4th, which came eight years ago.

Collin Morikawa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World Ranking: 20

20 PGA Tour wins: 5

5 FedEx Cup standing: 24

24 Best FedEx Cup finish: 6th (2020)

Morikawa has had a slow season by his standards, but the fact that he has made it to East Lake shows his quality.

The two-time Major champion is yet to win this year, but he does have two runners-up finishes on the PGA Tour as well as a third place and two other top-10s.

He'll be starting the week with a nine-stroke deficit so a win looks unlikely, but he'll be keen for a good showing to book his spot on the US Ryder Cup team for Rome next month. While he's missed out on the top six, like Rickie Fowler, he's one of the front runners for a wildcard pick from Zach Johnson.

