2024 US Open First-Round Tee Times: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler And Xander Schauffele Grouped Together

The tee times have been released for the opening round of the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No.2

Three image photo of Rory McIlroy (left), Xander Schauffele (centre), and Scottie Scheffler all hitting shots
The 2024 US Open is almost ready to begin as many of the world's best players tee it up at Pinehurst No. 2 searching for a piece of Major glory. 

The iconic course is expected to provide a brutally tough test, with Wyndham Clark already admitting the greens are "borderline" and several other golfers and caddies also commenting on the stern layout in front of them.

A whole host of household names are preparing to give it their best shot, though, and fans are now aware of who will be playing with who over the course of the first two days in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The must-watch tee time is undoubtedly Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Scottie Scheffler's - with the group containing seven Major wins between them and the latter pair holding the most recent two trophies. They will tee off from the first at 1:14pm ET (6:14pm BST) on Thursday.

Very much on the opposite side of the draw is Tiger Woods. The 15-time Major champion has been paired with Will Zalatoris and 2022 US Open victor, Matt Fitzpatrick, and they will begin from hole 10 at 7:29am ET (12:29pm BST) on day one. Crucially for Woods, that will allow him a wider window of rest before he attempts to make it through to round three on Friday.

Moments after that trio, a hat-trick of top US talent tees off on the first. Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Brooks Koepka are due to begin at 7:40am ET (12:40pm BST).

Elsewhere, there is a highly-entertaining Ryder Cup-themed group set to play together in the afternoon on Thursday. Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, and Max Homa will begin on the 10th at 1:25pm ET (6:25pm BST).

Find all the 2024 US Open first-round tee times below...

2024 US OPEN FIRST-ROUND TEE TIMES

All Eastern Time

  • 1 - 6:45am: Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister
  • 10 - 6:45am: Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero
  • 1 - 6:56am: Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)
  • 10 - 6:56am: Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power
  • 1 - 7:07am: Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis
  • 10 - 7:07am: S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing
  • 1 - 7:18am: Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo
  • 10 - 7:18am: Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith
  • 1 - 7:29am: Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia
  • 10 - 7:29am: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods
  • 1 - 7:40am: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka
  • 10 - 7:40am: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley
  • 1 - 7:51am: Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson
  • 10 - 7:51am: Tony Finau, Ludvig Aberg, Dustin Johnson
  • 1 - 8:02am: Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard
  • 10 - 8:02am: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
  • 1 - 8:13am: Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im
  • 10 - 8:13am: Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig
  • 1 - 8:24am: Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)
  • 10 - 8:24am: Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari
  • 1 - 8:35am: Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner
  • 10 - 8:35am: Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis
  • 1 - 8:46am: Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman
  • 10 - 8:46am: Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair
  • 1 - 8:57am: Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)
  • 10 - 8:57am: Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)
  • 1 - 12:30pm: Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)
  • 10 - 12:30pm: Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)
  • 1 - 12:41pm: Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra
  • 10 - 12:41pm: Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson
  • 1 - 12:52pm: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 10 - 12:52pm: Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk
  • 1 - 1:03pm: Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim
  • 10 - 1:03pm: Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 1 - 1:14pm: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
  • 10 - 1:14pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge
  • 1 - 1:25pm: Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark
  • 10 - 1:25pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
  • 1 - 1:36pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth
  • 10 - 1:36pm: Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston
  • 1 - 1:47pm: Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer
  • 10 - 1:47pm: Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young
  • 1 - 1:58pm: Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen
  • 10 - 1:58pm: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
  • 1 - 2:09pm: Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren
  • 10 - 2:09pm: Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)
  • 1 - 2:20pm: Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)
  • 10 - 2:20pm: Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)
  • 1 - 2:31pm: Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan
  • 10 - 2:31pm: Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu
  • 1 - 2:42pm: Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin
  • 10 - 2:42pm: Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black
