2024 US Open First-Round Tee Times: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler And Xander Schauffele Grouped Together

The 2024 US Open is almost ready to begin as many of the world's best players tee it up at Pinehurst No. 2 searching for a piece of Major glory.

The iconic course is expected to provide a brutally tough test, with Wyndham Clark already admitting the greens are "borderline" and several other golfers and caddies also commenting on the stern layout in front of them.

A whole host of household names are preparing to give it their best shot, though, and fans are now aware of who will be playing with who over the course of the first two days in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The must-watch tee time is undoubtedly Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Scottie Scheffler's - with the group containing seven Major wins between them and the latter pair holding the most recent two trophies. They will tee off from the first at 1:14pm ET (6:14pm BST) on Thursday.

Very much on the opposite side of the draw is Tiger Woods. The 15-time Major champion has been paired with Will Zalatoris and 2022 US Open victor, Matt Fitzpatrick, and they will begin from hole 10 at 7:29am ET (12:29pm BST) on day one. Crucially for Woods, that will allow him a wider window of rest before he attempts to make it through to round three on Friday.

Moments after that trio, a hat-trick of top US talent tees off on the first. Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Brooks Koepka are due to begin at 7:40am ET (12:40pm BST).

Elsewhere, there is a highly-entertaining Ryder Cup-themed group set to play together in the afternoon on Thursday. Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, and Max Homa will begin on the 10th at 1:25pm ET (6:25pm BST).

Find all the 2024 US Open first-round tee times below...

2024 US OPEN FIRST-ROUND TEE TIMES

All Eastern Time