17-Year-Old Amateur Wins Professional Event At Walton Health

Teenage golfing sensation, Rachel Gourley, continued her impressive 2022 season with victory in the Rose Ladies Series at Walton Health. Gourley closed with four birdies in her final five holes to secure a two shot victory from fellow competitor, Sharna Dutrieux.
Playing alongside golfing royalty in Dame Laura Davies and Trish Johnson, who have amassed twenty Solheim Cup appearances between them, the 17-year-old secured her first professional victory despite being an amateur.
Speaking with Golf Monthly, Gourley said: "It's an amazing feeling, I still don't think it's sunk in properly yet. To say I've had my first professional win feels insane to me.
"I have been in good form so I was quite confident going into the event however, I never expected to win. I was just playing for the experience, especially considering who I was playing with!"
The Arcot Hall member continued: "Playing with Dame Laura and Trish Johnson was an amazing experience. I was nervous on the first tee but after a few holes, I settled into it and learned a lot from watching them play.
"I knew I was one shot behind the leader on 17 and Dame Laura said to me, 'make birdie up the last to tie.' So that's exactly what I did. I didn't know I had won until I was off the green and my mum told me. I thought the putt I holed was to get into a playoff."
As Gourley's 2022 season continues to go from strength to strength, she remains firmly focussed on her academic studies: "I have one event left before I take my A Levels so there's a bit of a break in my competitive season however, after my exams, I have a tight schedule until I head to Auburn University. I can't wait to go!"
Gourley first tasted success in 2022 when she teamed up with fellow England Golf member, Lottie Woad, at the prestigious Sunningdale Foursomes. The only all-female pair proved their strength by reaching the final before a convincing 6&5 victory over Jimmy Ruth and Paul Hendriksen.
She continued her fine form at the Formby Leveret in April where rounds of 72 & 66 earned a one shot victory from Flora Keites before adding the Scottish Girls Open to her already impressive resume. A flawless final round 68 held off the threat of Germany's Philipa Gollan as Gourley claimed her first national open crown.
Gourley, who also took top spot in the 2021 Justin Rose Junior Telegraph Trophy, holds a +5.6 handicap index and has committed to Auburn University from August 2022.
