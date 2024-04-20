15 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Chevron Championship
A number of big names missed the cut at the Chevron Championship, as a stacked leaderboard has set up a thrilling weekend in Texas
The Chevron Championship is the first women's Major of the year and, after 36 holes, we have a thrilling leaderboard which is stacked full of LPGA Tour winners.
Amongst the leaders is Nelly Korda, who is going for a fifth straight title, whilst the likes of Atthaya Thitikul, Maja Stark, Anna Nordqvist and recent Augusta National Women's Amateur winner, Lottie Woad, all occupy the top-10.
However, although a plethora of big names are in contention, a number of big names didn't make it into the weekend, as conditions at The Club at Carlton Woods produced a two-over-par cutline.
Below, we take a look at the players who missed the cut in Texas, with Major winners and Solheim Cup stars failing to make it into the weekend.
Megan Khang (+3)
A four-over-par first round of 76 meant that Megan Khang had some work to do on Friday and, after a one-under-par front nine, it seemed the American might be able to make it into the weekend.
However, Khang double bogeyed the 10th and, despite back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th, her one-under second round wasn't enough to make the cut. It is her second missed cut of the year, with her best result being a solo third at the LPGA Drive On Championship.
Jin Young Ko (+3)
Like Khang, Jin Young Ko carded a 76 and 71 to miss the weekend, with the former World No.1 missing the cut at the Chevron Championship for the first time in her career.
The South Korean won this tournament back in 2019 but, after a one-under-par second round, Ko misses the first cut of 2024, following two top 20 finishes in two starts.
Stacy Lewis (+3)
The US Solheim Cup Captain produced rounds of 74 and 73 for a three-over-par tournament total, as Lewis missed the cut by a single stroke. Missing the Chevron Championship cut in 2022 and 23, the American misses the weekend for a third time in 2024.
Alison Lee (+4)
The Solheim Cup star recovered well on Friday following a six-over-par first round of 78. However, her two-under-par second round wasn't enough to make the cut in Texas.
Patty Tavatanakit (+4)
The 2021 champion won't be featuring at the weekend, as Tavatanakit's first round of 77 meant she had work to do on Friday. The 24-year-old is just one of the handful of winners to claim a victory on the LPGA Tour in 2024, but the Thai player will miss her first weekend of the season.
Celine Boutier (+4)
The current Evian Championship Major winner misses her first cut of 2024, with Boutier carding rounds of 75 and 73 to miss the cut by two strokes. The Frenchwoman has missed the weekend three times at the Chevron Championship, registering just one top-10 at the tournament in seven starts.
Leona Maguire (+4)
Leona Maguire was fancied to do well at the Chevron Championship, especially after her runner-up finish in the T-Mobile Match Play. However, the Solheim Cup star struggled on Friday, as a four-over-par second round of 76 meant she missed the cut by two shots.
Rose Zhang (+5)
Another player who was amongst the favourites was Rose Zhang, but the American could only card rounds of 74 and 75 to miss the cut by three. It's just the third missed cut Zhang has in a Major, with the 20-year-old failing to make the weekend for the second time in 2024.
Jeongeun Lee6 (+6)
The 2019 US Women's Open winner had a round to forget on Friday, as Lee6 made five bogeys on her back nine to miss the cut by four shots. The South Korean has struggled in 2024, with three missed cuts and a tie for 56th in four starts.
Minjee Lee (+7)
The two-time Major winner produced rounds of 74 and 77 to comfortably miss the cut in Texas, with it being her second missed cut of 2024. Lee has a good record at the Chevron Championship, but won't make it into the weekend this time around.
Emily Kristine Pedersen (+8)
The Dane misses just her second cut in 2024, as Pedersen carded rounds of 79 and 73 to not make it into the weekend. Featuring four times in the tournament, Pedersen is yet to make the cut at this event, having missed it in 2018, 2022 and 2023.
Lexi Thompson (+8)
It's hard to think that Thompson's victory at this event came in 2014, with the American missing the cut this time around a decade later. Carding a first round 78, the American star was unable to recover, as a two-over-par second round meant she missed the cut by six shots.
Hyo Joo Kim (+8)
The World No.9 had two days to forget in Texas, as Kim carded rounds of 75 and 77 for an eight-over-par tournament total. It's her first missed cut of 2024, with the South Korean managing two top-10s in six starts this year.
Ashleigh Buhai (+9)
The former Major winner misses her first cut of 2024, despite bettering her score by 13 strokes on Friday. Carding an 11-over-par first round of 83, the South African did manage a two-under 70, but was well back of the two-over-par cutline.
Danielle Kang (+9)
The American misses the cut at the Chevron Championship for the fourth time, as Kang produced a seven-over-par 79 on Friday to miss the cut. It's the second time she hasn't made the weekend in 2024, with Kang's nine-over-par tournament total seven shots back of the cutline.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
