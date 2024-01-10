Lexi Thompson Reveals Why 'One Distinct Focus For Every Type Of Swing' Could Help Save You Shots

Lexi Thompson rediscovered some consistent form towards the end of last season...here's how she did it

Lexi Thompson
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alison Root
By Alison Root
published

A single, undisclosed swing thought acted as the catalyst for Lexi Thompson’s game improvement towards the end of the 2023 season.

Speaking exclusively to Golf Monthly, the 11-time LPGA title winner reveals, “I don’t like to stand over a shot and not have anything to think about because then my mind will wander. The thought may vary each day, but whether it’s a wedge or a driver, I like to have one distinct focus for every type of swing in my game.”

Thompson had a shaky start to her 2023 season, but despite concerns about her potential as a weak link for the US Solheim Cup team, she managed to rediscover some consistent form at Finca Cortesin, Spain and contributed 3 points to the American side. She then subsequently posted 3 consecutive top-10 finishes at the LPGA’s season-ending tournaments.

Lexi Thompson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I got a swing thought that was simple enough and consistent enough for me to play well at those last few events and I have since been working on that to get it even more in sync.”

Thompson, who recently appointed Colton Heisey as her new full-time caddie, begins her 2024 campaign at the LPGA Drive On Championship, Bradenton, Florida from 25-28 January.

“Every time I tee up, my number one goal is to win. I know that if I can go out there and play consistent golf, I’ll put myself in a winning position,” she says, “Maybe not every week, golf is a crazy game, it can be different every single day, but I’ll continue pushing through and working hard to go after those small goals.” 

