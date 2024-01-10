Lexi Thompson Reveals Why 'One Distinct Focus For Every Type Of Swing' Could Help Save You Shots

A single, undisclosed swing thought acted as the catalyst for Lexi Thompson’s game improvement towards the end of the 2023 season.

Speaking exclusively to Golf Monthly, the 11-time LPGA title winner reveals, “I don’t like to stand over a shot and not have anything to think about because then my mind will wander. The thought may vary each day, but whether it’s a wedge or a driver, I like to have one distinct focus for every type of swing in my game.”

Thompson had a shaky start to her 2023 season, but despite concerns about her potential as a weak link for the US Solheim Cup team, she managed to rediscover some consistent form at Finca Cortesin, Spain and contributed 3 points to the American side. She then subsequently posted 3 consecutive top-10 finishes at the LPGA’s season-ending tournaments.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I got a swing thought that was simple enough and consistent enough for me to play well at those last few events and I have since been working on that to get it even more in sync.”

Thompson, who recently appointed Colton Heisey as her new full-time caddie, begins her 2024 campaign at the LPGA Drive On Championship, Bradenton, Florida from 25-28 January.

“Every time I tee up, my number one goal is to win. I know that if I can go out there and play consistent golf, I’ll put myself in a winning position,” she says, “Maybe not every week, golf is a crazy game, it can be different every single day, but I’ll continue pushing through and working hard to go after those small goals.”