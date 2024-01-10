Lexi Thompson Reveals Why 'One Distinct Focus For Every Type Of Swing' Could Help Save You Shots
Lexi Thompson rediscovered some consistent form towards the end of last season...here's how she did it
A single, undisclosed swing thought acted as the catalyst for Lexi Thompson’s game improvement towards the end of the 2023 season.
Speaking exclusively to Golf Monthly, the 11-time LPGA title winner reveals, “I don’t like to stand over a shot and not have anything to think about because then my mind will wander. The thought may vary each day, but whether it’s a wedge or a driver, I like to have one distinct focus for every type of swing in my game.”
Thompson had a shaky start to her 2023 season, but despite concerns about her potential as a weak link for the US Solheim Cup team, she managed to rediscover some consistent form at Finca Cortesin, Spain and contributed 3 points to the American side. She then subsequently posted 3 consecutive top-10 finishes at the LPGA’s season-ending tournaments.
“I got a swing thought that was simple enough and consistent enough for me to play well at those last few events and I have since been working on that to get it even more in sync.”
Thompson, who recently appointed Colton Heisey as her new full-time caddie, begins her 2024 campaign at the LPGA Drive On Championship, Bradenton, Florida from 25-28 January.
“Every time I tee up, my number one goal is to win. I know that if I can go out there and play consistent golf, I’ll put myself in a winning position,” she says, “Maybe not every week, golf is a crazy game, it can be different every single day, but I’ll continue pushing through and working hard to go after those small goals.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
Porsche To Sponsor Another DP World Tour Event In Sign Of Thawing Tensions After European Open Reports
The German car giant has become title sponsor of the Singapore Classic and remains in talks with the DP World Tour about its relationship with the European Open
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Sony Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
There are some strong groupings for the opening rounds of the second PGA Tour event of the year
By Mike Hall Published
-
'No Matter Your Ability, The Emotional Toll Of Thinking About How Much Every Single Event Is Costing You Wears On Every Player The Same' - Hannah Gregg On The Financial Strains Of Pro Golf
Hannah Gregg is an American professional golfer who has just earned playing privileges on the Ladies European Tour - but even now, making ends meet is no picnic...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lexi Thompson Announces New Full-Time Caddie After Moving Away From Family Looper
The American had often employed a family member on her bag, but Thompson's new caddie is not related and helped her rediscover some promising form in 2023
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Pro Details Fascinating Q-School Cost Breakdown (And It’s Expensive!)
Hannah Gregg recently graduated onto the Ladies European Tour via Q-School and explained how much "the most expensive" event of the year costs to play
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Pro Earns Two Tour Cards In The Space Of Two Weeks After Winning LET Q-School
At the end of the year it's no mean feat to earn a tour card and Nataliya Guseva has won two!
By Alison Root Published
-
From TeeGate To HatGate, The Merger, A 58 And Blockie - 30 Moments That Made The Golf World Stand Up In 2023
It’s been another incredible year in the world of golf – here are some of the standout stories affecting the game over the last 12 months
By Mike Hall Published
-
Padraig Harrington Makes Bold Prediction For Women's Game
Padraig Harrington says the golf ball rollback could end up helping some players in the women's game to compete with the men in the future
By Paul Higham Published
-
LPGA Tour Winner And Olympian Retires From Golf Aged 37
Julieta Granada is retiring to dedicate time to her daughter and embark on a coaching career
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lydia Ko And Jason Day Claim Inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational
The Major winning duo overcame a late charge from a number of pairs to pick up the first edition of the Grant Thornton Invitational
By Matt Cradock Published