‘Nelly Does Have A Responsibility’ – Former World No.1 Says Korda Has To Help Push Women’s Golf Forward
Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis says Nelly Korda has a job to do to try and grow the women's game from her position as the dominant force in the sport
Although Nelly Korda may be a reluctant heroine for women’s golf, she has a responsibility to help propel the game to new heights, according to Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis.
Korda is the leading light in the women’s game and is doing extraordinary things having won four tournaments in a row ahead of the first Major of the season at the Chevron Championship.
And after another fine start, Korda is just two shots off the lead in Texas and looming ominously in her bid to make it five in a row.
The World No.1 is being championed as her sport’s Caitlin Clark, the college superstar who has elevated women’s basketball to another level during her stellar spell.
If Korda can continue to dominate that could well start to attract more headlines and therefore more eyeballs on her sport – something she’s well aware of after already voicing her opinion on the lack of TV airtime women’s golf gets.
Korda also has a part to play off the course too, with Lewis saying as the top player in the world she has a responsibility to help spread the word by doing as much media as possible as well as performing wonders on the course.
“You know, I think Nelly does have a responsibility, and she probably doesn't always want it, just knowing her,” said Lewis on how Korda can help grow the game.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“But it's saying, yes. Continuing to play great golf though is number one. That's what helps our tour the most is her playing great golf. I would tell her, is to remember that.”
Lewis agreed with Korda’s take on women’s golf not being shown on TV enough, and thinks the Olympic champion can help press their sport's claims for more coverage.
“I would tell her to do as much extra stuff as you can for us,” Lewis added. “We got to continue to push our TV partners to help us get more coverage. I was disappointed to not see that entire match on Sunday on TV.
“I just felt like you're really probably looking at a twosome, three to three and a half hours of golf, and I was really disappointed we didn't get that entire match on TV.
“So those little things like that we have to push. We have to push out partners to say, how can we make this happen. It's getting creative. Maybe changing tee timing, playing earlier, later, whatever it is. We got to figure out a way to be more visible.”
Lewis has also been World No.1 during her career so knows the added media duties that accompany that position – but giving extra time to the press is something Korda will have to do to elevate herself and her sport.
“Well, I mean, every week she needs to be in here talking about it and how good she's playing,” Lewis said. “I don't know what that's going to be, what that looks like for you.
“I've been in her shoes. I've been the No. 1 in the world and top American, and you're asked to do a lot of things. But give the media a couple hours every week. That's what she's going to have to start doing.
“Like I said, her playing great golf, that's what pushes us more forward than anything.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
'Determined' Rory McIlroy Enjoying The Challenge Of Finding His Best Form Again
Despite another Masters disappointment, Rory McIlroy says he's enjoying the challenge of trying to find his best form again
By Paul Higham Published
-
15-Year-Old Sensation Shoots Three-Under-Par 68 On Korn Ferry Tour Debut
Miles Russell made an impressive start at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in what is his first start in a Tour-sanctioned event
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Defending Champion Lilia Vu Withdraws From Chevron Championship
Lilia Vu, who has been struggling with a back injury, has withdrawn from the first women's Major of the year prior to her first round
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Lottie Woad Managing Expectations For LPGA Debut After 'Life-Changing' Augusta National Women's Amateur Victory
Lottie Woad has earned a spot in this week's Chevron Championship after her historic win at Augusta National
By Ben Fleming Published
-
The Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Lilia Vu defends her title in the first Major of the year at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas, which has a record purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Perks Of Winning The Chevron Championship
The winner of the first women’s Major of the year bags far more than a place in the history books
By Mike Hall Published
-
So Yeon Ryu Prepares To Wave Goodbye To Her Pro Career At This Week's Chevron Championship
The two-time Major winner announced her retirement last month and will bow out after this week's tournament in Texas
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Chevron Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Lilia Vu defends her title, and she's in a strong group alongside Nelly Korda and Minjee Lee in the first two rounds
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Think 100 Is My Finishing Line' - Angela Stanford Suggests Retirement Is Close Ahead Of 98th Consecutive Major
The 2018 Evian Championship winner is playing her 98th consecutive Major at the Chevron Championship this week aged 46
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Gator Netting Is In Place' - Chevron Championship Venue Prepared For 'Safe' Winner's Jump
A tradition which began at the tournament's previous home could continue this year - if the champion is feeling brave enough...
By Jonny Leighfield Published