14 Questions Every Open Spectator Needs To Know The Answer To

The Open is one of the sporting highlights of the British summer, so well done if you’ve managed to secure yourself a ticket to the 152nd edition of golf’s oldest Major Championship.

This year the world’s best golfers will be teeing it up at Royal Troon in South Ayrshire to battle it out for the Claret Jug, the final men’s Major Championship of the season.

You know all of this, of course, for you’ve got your ticket and you can’t wait for the action to begin. What you really need to know is what you can and cannot do when you arrive.

So, to help your day run smoothly, here’s our spectators guide to The Open.

What Time Do The Gates Open At The Open?

One of the joys of The Open is that you can enter the venue early and depart quite late, taking in 12 hours plus of pure links drama. The first day of Open week is Sunday 14 July, when the gates open at 9am. Here are the opening times in full:

Sunday 14 – 9am

Monday 15 – 7am

Tuesday 16 – 7am

Wednesday 17 – 7am

Thursday 18 – 6am

Friday 19 – 6am

Saturday 20 – 7am

Sunday 21 – 7am

Can You Take Your Own Food/Drinks To The Open?

It can be a long day out in what will hopefully be glorious sunshine. The good news is that you can take your own food and drink – just not your own alcohol. Alcohol can be purchased at various public catering sites within the venue.

Can You Take Bags Into The Open?

Yes. Small bags/backpacks will be accepted into the event, but may be subject to security searches. Oversized bags will not be permitted within the venue.

Can You Wear Jeans To The Open?

Yes. There is no dress code in public areas. However, it is recommended that you keep an eye on the weather and wear suitable clothing and footwear for the conditions, which can change quite quickly. A lot of spectators wear golf gear, which makes a lot of sense. Some kind of waterproof is always recommended!

Can You Take Your Own Chair To The Open?

Yes, but be warned: lawn or oversized chairs, folding chairs (with the exception of single stem shooting sticks), or any similar seating item deemed inappropriate by The R&A (or authorised person) are prohibited.

Can I bring a child’s buggy/pushchair to The Open?

Yes. The terrain can be uneven so you are advised to mind your step.

How Much Is A Beer At The Open?

At the 2023 Open, a pint of beer cost £7.50. At the time of writing, the Golf Monthly team has yet to arrive on site. However, spectators can expect to pay somewhere between £7.50 and £8.00 for a pint.

Can You Take Photos At The Open?

Personal cameras are permitted at The Open but no still photography of play is permitted on Championship days (Thursday to Sunday). Filming of play is not permitted at any time.

Are Mobile Phones Allowed At The Open?

Yes. Spectators are welcome to bring mobile devices to The Open but a policy is in place to ensure that play is not disrupted. Spectators are asked to keep all devices on silent at all times.

Where Should I Park At The Open?

There will be no public car parking available at Royal Troon or in the immediate surrounding area. All public parking will be provided at managed Park & Ride sites, with the exception of pre-booked Blue Badge parking. Spectators choosing to travel to the event by car or motorcycle will be directed to The Open Park & Ride sites by Variable Messaging Signs (VMS) and specific black and yellow event signs provided by The AA.

Is Overnight Parking Allowed At The Open?

Overnight parking is not permitted at The Open Park & Ride facilities.

Can I Get A Taxi To The Open?

There will be a designated taxi rank and private hire drop off/pick-up area in operation. This will be located on Bentinck Drive, approximately 250-300m from the main public entrance. On approach to The Open, you are advised to ask the driver to follow signs for taxis and private hire vehicles to avoid the road access restrictions.

Is There A Shop At The Open?

Yes – and go there you must. The Open Shop, all 24,000 sq ft of it, is situated at the heart of the main spectator village. BOSS is the official outfitter, so you will find plenty of merchandise from this brand and many others, including lifestyle, technical apparel, outerwear, headwear, luggage and other accessories. If you do intend on splashing out, don’t forget your debit/credit card as The Open operates a cashless venue.

Can You Go Out And Come Back In At The Open?

Yes, re-admission will be permitted. Ticket holders will only be permitted to re-enter The Open on the same day as long as they present a ticket valid for that day’s play and an official, untampered, re-entry wristband that must be collected from the exit gate when initially leaving The Open. Spectators will not be able to enter The Open with a ticket that has already been used that day without an accompanying official and untampered re-entry wristband.