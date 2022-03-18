13-Year-Old Was Driving Pickup Truck In Fatal University Golf Team Crash

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A 13-year-old boy was driving the pickup truck that collided with a van containing University of Southwest golf students on Tuesday night, it has been revealed.

The fatal crash, where the pickup truck and van collided head-on, left nine dead including six members of the golf team, their coach and both the 13-year-old and passenger in the pickup truck. The golf team were returning to New Mexico after a tournament in Texas.

The crash also left two students critically injured, with both being flown by helicopter to the Universtity Medical Center 110 miles away.

It is illegal for 13-year-olds to drive in Texas, with Department of Public Safety sergeant Victor Taylor confirming that a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.

The pickup truck had a spare tire on its left front which blew out prior to the collision, National Transportation Safety Board vice chairman Bruce Landsberg said, while also admitting that "this was clearly a high-speed collision."

The truck reportedly crossed into the opposite lane onto the two-lane highway in the moments leading up the collision. Investigations are ongoing to retrieve information from the vehicle's recorders.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the dead as: Golf coach Tyler James, 26, of Hobbs, New Mexico; and players Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico; Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas; Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado; Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas; Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas; and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.

Henrich Siemens, 38, of Seminole County, Texas, died whilst in the pickup truck as well as the unidentified 13-year-old boy.

The critically injured students, both from Canada, are stable and recovering, University of Southwest provost Ryan Tipson said. They have been identified as Dayton Price, 19, of Mississauga, Ontario, and Hayden Underhill, 20, of Amherstview, Ontario.

A memorial took place at the golf course where the team is based, with flowers, golf balls and a handmade sign with a cross and the initials USW laid.

UPDATE: The only surviving victims of Tuesday’s crash, Hayden Underhill and Dayton Price, are stable. University of the Southwest officials say their families are now in Lubbock to be with them as they begin their recovery. We’re told one is up and eating chicken soup. pic.twitter.com/fNxXW5K7LLMarch 17, 2022 See more

A number of tributes have been made on social media, including from Sir Nick Faldo and Nancy Lopez...

Awful to hear the news of the University of the Southwest's golf teams being involving in a fatal bus crash Such a sad and tragic loss after what was meant to be a fun, exciting trip. My condolences to allMarch 16, 2022 See more

My prayers and thoughts are going out to the University of Southwest Golf Team and their families. When I played on my Goddard High School golf team in Roswell,NM we played in Hobbs against that team then. So this is hitting close to home. So sad to hear this news🙏🏼🙏🏼March 17, 2022 See more

Here is the best Go Fund me link if u feel inclined to help the families involved:https://t.co/MTBGSQcqmB https://t.co/pS1T1uveWJMarch 16, 2022 See more

Anyone who has played college golf, traveling in a van with your teammates will have shuddered reading the devastating news about the University of the Southwest. So terribly sad, thoughts are with the families and those athletes dealing with such a shocking situation.March 17, 2022 See more

One of my favorite memories from college golf is riding in our team van to/from tournaments. We’d act like little kids sharing snacks and passing candy back and forth. We’d lean on each other to take naps. Play childish road trip games. Prayers to the University of the SouthwestMarch 17, 2022 See more