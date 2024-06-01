11 Big Names To Miss US Women's Open Cut
World No.1 Nelly Korda was among many big names to head home early at Lancaster Country Club
It has been a demanding first 36 holes at Lancaster Country Club for the 2024 US Women's Open and a number of big names have headed home early.
Tournament favorite and World No.1 Nelly Korda is one of those, with the six-time winner in 2024 falling two short of the cut line after a disastrous 10 on the par 3 12th during round one.
It's her third missed cut in five US Women's Opens - but she was one of many big names to fall short of the eight-over cut mark.
We take a look at some of the star names to miss the cut at Lancaster, from former World No.1s, Major winners and Solheim Cup stars...
Linn Grant +9
Swedish Solheim Cup star Linn Grant started strongly with a two-over opening round but dropped seven strokes on Friday to miss by a single stroke.
Incredibly, it's only her second missed cut in 11 Major appearances and her first since the 2018 Women's British Open.
Nelly Korda +10
Korda couldn't come back from her 10 in round one but only ended up missing by two. Had she parred the 12th in round one, she would be in T16th.
Still, it's been an incredible year for Nelly who has six wins including a Major in 2024 alone.
Ariya Jutanugarn +10
The former World No.1 and two-time Major winner's struggles in the Majors continue, with the Thai star failing to register a top-10 in the five big events since the 2017 ANA Inspiration.
Jutanugarn, whose last individual win came over three years ago, shot back-to-back 75s at Lancaster.
Leona Maguire +10
Irish star Leona Maguire was another to fall two shy of the cut line at 10-over, who followed up a solid 73 with a disappointing 77 on Friday.
The Solheim Cup sensation, who has two LPGA Tour victories, has now missed four of six cuts at the US Women's Open.
Rose Zhang +11
Rose Zhang, like Korda, was highly fancied to go well this week but she played herself out of the championship in round one with a nine-over-par 79.
A solid 72 followed on Friday as the 21-year-old two-time LPGA Tour winner and former amateur star missed her second consecutive Major cut of 2024.
In Gee Chun +12
The Korean won her maiden Major title at Lancaster in the 2015 US Women's Open but she was unable to replicate her form this time around.
The three-time Major champion shot 75-77 to miss by four strokes. Like Zhang, she has now missed both cuts this year in the two Majors.
Alissen Corpuz +12
Defending champion Alissen Corpuz is another big name to miss the cut this week in what was her title defense.
The shot 75-77 to miss her fourth US Women's Open cut in six appearances.
Brooke Henderson +12
The damage was done for two-time Major champion Brooke Henderson in round one where she carded an 80 that featured eight bogeys and two doubles.
Henderson shot a solid 72 on Friday but was still four short of the cut line.
Jennifer Kupcho +12
Kupcho, who won her maiden Major title at the 2022 ANA Inspiration (now Chevron Championship) has now missed five of her last seven Major cuts.
The former Augusta National Women's Amateur champion shot 77-75 this week to be another to miss out by four shots.
Lydia Ko +13
Lydia Ko is just one point away from the LPGA Hall of Fame but she won't be earning that crucial point this week.
The New Zealander, who has 20 LPGA Tour titles including two Majors, has won already this year but fell five short of the cut line at Lancaster after rounds of 80-73.
Lexi Thompson +13
Lexi Thompson missed the cut by five strokes this week in what may well turn out to be her final US Women's Open.
The 11-time LPGA winner and six-time Solheim Cup player announced her retirement from a full-time professional golf schedule earlier this week at the age of 29.
"Minus the golf, it was amazing. Yeah, it wasn't the golf that I wanted to play, obviously, but it was a special week, of course, with announcing what I did," she said.
"To see all the fans out there and just to hear their chants and "go Lexis" made me smile every single shot even if I kept on bogeying. But it was a special week for sure."
Much of the damage was done on Thursday with a 78, which she followed up with a 75 in round two.
