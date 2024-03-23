10 Big Names To Miss The Valspar Championship Cut

Day two of the Valspar Championship is in the books, with several big names missing the cut at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbour, Florida.

Kevin Streelman, Chandler Phillips, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd and Mackenzie Hughes are tied at the top on six under after two rounds but, on the other side of the leaderboard, quite a few big names – including the likes of Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns and Brian Harman – have not done enough to make the weekend.

While there are a handful of players still yet to finish their second rounds after play was suspended on Friday evening due to darkness, meaning the cut won’t be made official until Saturday morning, Data Golf says there is a 100 percent chance the cutline will fall at even par.

Here are 10 players who won’t be playing the weekend at the Valspar Championship.

Jordan Spieth (+1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spieth won’t play the weekend for the second straight tournament following a missed cut at the Players Championship last week.

The World No.16 followed up a two-under 69 in round one with a disappointing three-over 74 on day two, which included four bogeys and just one birdie.

With Masters week quickly approaching, the former Green Jacket winner will be hoping to quickly bounce back from a rough patch of form of late.

Sam Burns (+1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burns missed his first cut of the year after two rounds in the 70s. He shot a 71 on Thursday, followed by a one-over 72 on Friday.

The American carded three double bogeys and six bogeys across two days, and wasn’t able to make enough birdies to make up for a mistake-filled week.

Keegan Bradley (+1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bradley will also miss the cut in back-to-back weeks, after rounds of 71 and 72. It’s his third missed cut of the season after also failing to make the weekend at The Genesis Invitational last month.

Brian Harman (+2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harman couldn’t back up a strong runner-up finish at the Players Championship at the Valspar this week. After a solid one-under opening round, The Open champ only managed a three-over 74 on Friday, which included six bogeys and two birdies.

Sepp Straka (+2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a strong 2023, Straka has missed the cut for the fourth time this season. The Austrian World No.26 shot two rounds of 72, which won’t be enough to be playing the weekend. He also missed the cuts at the Farmers Insurance Open, Genesis Invitational and Cognizant Classic.

Gary Woodland (+3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A disappointing season continues for Woodland after yet another missed cut on the PGA Tour. The US Open champion followed an opening round of 71 with a three-over 74 on Friday, missing the cut for the fifth time this season.

He has only made the weekend twice this year - a T39 at The Genesis Invitational and 72nd at The Players Championship last week.

Zach Johnson (+4)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The US Ryder Cup captain will miss his second cut in five starts this season. Firing a one-under round on Thursday, Johnson struggled on Friday with four bogeys, a double and just one birdie for a five-over 76.

Tony Finau (+5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finau had a week to forget after two rounds over-par in Palm Harbour, including a disappointing four-over 75 on Friday. It is the American’s first missed cut in eight starts this season.

Min Woo Lee (+7)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee put in his worst performance of the season, so far, with rounds of 74 and 75. The big-hitting Australian couldn’t seem to get it going this week after previously making every cut of his first full season of the PGA Tour.

Sungjae Im (+10)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Im had a disastrous second day at the Valspar, equaling the worst round of the tournament with a nine-over 80 on Friday. Only three players had worse scores as the World No.35 missed his third cut of the season.