'It's A Huge Loss For The PGA Tour' - Rory McIlroy 'Concerned' For Prospect Of A Successful Deal Between PGA Tour And PIF After Jimmy Dunne Exit

MCILROY PRESS CONFERENCE WRAPS UP That's all from McIlroy today. There was a question in there near the end from Dan Rapaport about how McIlroy was doing on a personal level, to which the Northern Irishman simply replied: "I'm ready to play this week." We shall see if that's true over the coming days...

WHY HAVE EUROPEANS NOT WON MANY PGA CHAMPIONSHIPS? "I mean, I think if you think of quintessential American golf, I think golf courses that we go to for the PGA Championship are usually somewhat like these. "I would say Kiawah was a little bit different, or maybe even somewhere like Southern Hills a couple years ago. But yeah, I don't -- I mean, I don't know if I can put my finger on it. "You know, it's the same thing. I think G-Mac was the first -- I don't know if he was the first European or the first British player to win the U.S. Open since Jacklin in 1970. These things are cyclical. "I don't know if I can put my finger on it but just, you know, it's a big golf course, thick rough, soft-ish greens. That seems to be more of an American style of play."

ON LEARNING MORE ABOUT HIS GAME THIS YEAR "I can stand all day on a driving range and hit balls and not really learn anything. Because I think so many of us out here have got such great hands and have hit so many golf balls in our lifetime that we are just going to be able to figure it out some way. So you know, change a little feeling here or there. "So to me, I learn the most about my game just by playing. I've played a lot this year. I've sort of figured out where my weaknesses are, what my tendencies are, how I can manage my game better, and yeah, I just -- after the win in New Orleans, I didn't pick up a club for six days. I hit balls for a couple of hours at The Grove on Sunday before going to Quail Hollow and I go and produce a performance like that. "I think you need to know yourself, and sometimes it's about grinding on the range and working on technical stuff, but at other times, it's just about getting on the golf course, playing with a card in your hand and understanding, you know, how you're playing a game. "I think that the one thing about golf, compared to any other sport is we don't practice on the field that we play on. So it would seem counterintuitive to spend all your time on the practice range instead of on the golf course. I've just tried to spend as much time on the golf course as I can."

CAN HE USE MEMORIES OF 10 YEARS AGO TO WIN THIS WEEK? "Sometimes I struggle to remember what I did yesterday. So I don't -- I think if I look that far back, I mean, it's hard to rekindle those feelings and those memories. I can vaguely remember, you know, coming here off the back of winning The Open and the old WGC at Akron. "But you know, I think it's all about confidence and momentum, and I have a lot of confidence and quite a bit of momentum coming into this week. So as I said at the start, it's just about trying to keep that going. "But as you say, like trying to play with freedom, I think this is a golf course that allows you to play with freedom because it's a big golf course. The corridors are wide, not too dissimilar to last week at Quail Hollow, so you can open your shoulders up off the tee and try to take your chances from there." MCILROY ON JIMMY DUNNE DEPARTURE A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on "Yeah, honestly I think it's a huge loss for the PGA Tour, if they are trying to get this deal done with the PIF and trying to unify the game. "Jimmy was basically "the" relationship, the sort of conduit between the PGA Tour and PIF. It's been really unfortunate that he has not been involved for the last few months, and I think part of the reason that everything is stalling at the minute is because of that. "So it is, it's really, really disappointing, and you know, I think the tour is in a worse place because of it. We'll see. We'll see where it goes from here and we'll see what happens. "But you know, I would say my confidence level on something getting done before last week was, you know, as low as it had been and then with this news of Jimmy resigning and knowing the relationship he has with the other side, and how much warmth there is from the other side, it's concerning." "The Tour is in a worse place because of it."Rory McIlroy shares his thoughts on Jimmy Dunne's resignation from the PGA Tour policy board. pic.twitter.com/NWmdeCyUB0May 15, 2024

ON WHERE HIS GAME IS AT "I feel good. Obviously had a great day on Sunday at a golf course that I've grown to love over the years and had a lot of success at, coming to a venue where I've had some success at before as well. "Obviously get to go back to Quail Hollow every year. Don't really get to come back here too much. Today was the first time I was on the golf course since ten years ago, so it was good to refamiliarize myself with the place. "The golf course is a little different than it was ten years ago, a little longer. A couple little minor changes but for the most part pretty much the same that I can remember from ten years ago. "But yeah, look, game feels good coming off the back of two wins, a fun one in New Orleans with Shane, and then a really good performance last week. Just trying to keep the momentum going. "I went on a run after Oak Hill last year where I had like 10 top-10s in a row. It doesn't seem like that long ago that my game has felt this good. But I would say from a technical standpoint, some of the shots that I hit last week, some of the three-quarter shots, some of the wedge shots, some of the iron shots, combined with, you know, how good I feel with the driver at the minute, you know, when I can see those three-quarter shots and those wedge shots going and starting on the right line, you know, that obviously gives me a lot of confidence."

McIlroy filed for divorce from wife Erica earlier this week.

