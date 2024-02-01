Which Golf Clubs Retain Their Value The Best?
We speak to golfclubs4cash to find out more about the value of second-hand golf clubs and where the biggest return on investment lies
Golf can be an expensive business, especially if you’re someone who continually invests in the very latest equipment. Take a the best golf drivers, for example… that £500 barrier has been broken by many of golf’s leading brands. Top-end putters aren’t that far behind, whilst at the upper end of the irons market, a brand-new set of sticks is likely to cost you in excess of £1,000.
It’s no wonder that many of us choose to buy second-hand golf clubs, and it’s understandable that we would want to know more about which golf clubs retain their value the best. Say, for example, you spend £1,200 on a brand-new set of irons, how much can you expect to get back for them when you decide to upgrade in three years’ time?
According to golfclubs4cash, Europe’s largest retailer of second-hand golf equipment, the answer is fairly simple: the more desirable the product, the more it tends to hold its value. Typically clubs are valued based on their age and condition, which go hand in hand, but also brand equity. Just like the car industry, you have your big brands. In golf, it’s what golfclubs4cash call the ‘Big Four’ – that’s Ping, TaylorMade, Callaway and Titleist. Generally speaking, ‘Big Four’ products, which have a strong presence on the major Tours, are worth more second-hand.
Valuing equipment
There are exceptions. Not every new driver, for example, proves to be a hit with the consumer. Over the years there have been many examples of products that have, for whatever reason, flopped. Often it means that retailers are left with excess stock. Getting a good price a few years later for an item that didn’t sell well in the first place is unlikely to happen.
“Our process for valuing equipment is quite academic,” explains Dean Cracknell, Head Of Marketing, golfclubs4cash. “We use algorithms to determine the volume of stock of a given product or model. Then we would band that product into three or four different condition bands, and our valuation is simply based upon how much of a given club we have or don't have. Historical data then dictates how quickly that stock or product would turnover.
“So, at an extreme end, if we had a premium product that was in excellent condition that we hadn't sold one of for 12 months, and we already had a ton in stock, we’re not going to say no to it, but ultimately, we're not going to pay as much for it as the golfer perhaps did.
“That starts a whole conversation because the consumer has an emotional attachment to something that they've probably spent a fortune on. And sadly, regardless of its condition and regardless of what they paid for it, because it doesn't sell and turnover as quickly as we would like, we're not prepared to pay as much for it. So it's based upon demand for that product, how much of it we have and the condition that it's in.”
If there is one club that tends to hold its value more than any other, it’s the putter. Despite normally being used 30-odd times a round by most club golfers – more than any other club in the bag – they aren’t exposed to a great amount of wear and tear, assuming that you’re not in the habit of slamming the head into your bag every time you miss a short one.
And there is one brand that stands out for its second-value when it comes to putters. “We’re typically buying and selling Scotty Cameron for more than we did 12 months ago,” says Cracknell.
Collectibles
The good news, then, is that if you buy a new Scotty Cameron putter (they don't come cheap), there's a good chance that it's still going to be worth a decent sum if you ever come to sell or part exchange it. Who knows, you might have one collecting dust in the garage that's fairly collectable... a Scotty worth, maybe, £35,000. This is the most valuable item that golfclubs4cash has listed, a Scotty Cameron commemorative Tiger Woods putter that pays tribute to his 81 career victories on the PGA Tour (only 81 were made).
So, how do know if you have a collectible? There are a few indications that you can look out for. Hand-stamped or handmade clubs often indicate collectible value. Limited-edition releases, accompanied by proper numbering, are also worth noting, as is the presence of the term “Tour issue” on any club you might have.
Wear and tear
At the other end of the spectrum, you have your wedges. There’s a reason why a lot of PGA pros recommend upgrading your wedges or ‘scoring clubs’ every two to three years (more frequently if you play and practise regularly): they’re the fastest deteriorating clubs in your bag. As a result, your three-year-old wedge is unlikely to fetch a decent second-hand price. Who wants a wedge with worn grooves that hardly offers any spin?
A word of advice if you are looking to sell your golf clubs and get a decent trade-in value: look after your equipment and sell them via a reputable retailer. When you buy second-hand golf clubs from golfclubs4cash, each item is giving a condition rating, so you know exactly what the condition of the head, shaft and grip is like. By cleaning your golf clubs and keeping them in a good condition, it stands to reason that they should be worth a few extra pounds – money that you can put towards a new purchase.
Visit golfclubs4cash to upgrade your bag for less with preowned golf clubs and more.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
'You're Going To See A Look Inside The Ryder Cup That No One Has Ever Seen Before' - Netflix Full Swing Producer Lifts The Lid On New Series
Netflix's Full Swing will premiere their second season on Wednesday 6th March - and fans have plenty of reasons to be excited
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Tiger Woods To Reveal The 'Next Chapter' Of New Apparel Deal Ahead of Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods has called a press conference ahead of the Genesis Invitational where he's set to announce his "next chapter" of apparel after leaving Nike
By Paul Higham Published
-
Can This Iconic Fairway Wood From 12 Years Ago Still Compete With Clubs Of Today?
Joe Ferguson finds a gem of a club from the archives that still lives up to its original hype from 12 years ago
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
5 Reasons To Buy Second-Hand Clubs From A Reputable Retailer
If you're looking to buy pre-owned golf equipment, it really does pay to shop with a reputable retailer
By Michael Weston Published
-
What Type Of Fairway Woods Should I Be Using?
Our resident fairway wood expert outlines the things you need to consider when updating your fairway woods
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Why Golfers Should Be Excited About The New Velocore + Technology From Fujikura
The new 2024 Ventus features new Velocore + technology, but where will it fit in the brand's shaft lineup? We explain
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
New Arccos Golf Link Pro Allows For Shot Tracking Without The Use Of Smartphone
Arccos Golf's brand new Link Pro device allows you to track golf shots without the need for a smartphone
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How The New Scotty Cameron Phantom Putters Will Help You Hole More Putts
Everything you need to know about the latest mallet range from Scotty Cameron
By Joel Tadman Published
-
I Went For My First Iron Fitting For 5 Years… The Results Were A Complete Surprise!
Can a PING Blueprint 2024 fitting help Neil Tappin find a new level of performance? He went to the brand's European HQ to find out
By Neil Tappin Published
-
Why The Cobra Darkspeed Range Plans To Let The Performance Do The Talking
With an all new sleek black look and modern tech, the Darkspeed range from Cobra looks set to impress in 2024
By Dan Parker Published