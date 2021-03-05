American brand, Tour Edge, is now exclusively available at American Golf, who have been announced as their new UK retail partner

Tour Edge Range Arrives At American Golf

Tour Edge continues to expand its cutting-edge brand after it was announced that American Golf will exclusively supply its range of drivers, fairway woods and hybrids in their stores. See the full range of American Golf Tour Edge Products.

The Chicago-based company have been making huge strides in both the amateur and professional game of late, announcing in early February the signing of two-time major champion Bernhard Langer.

Being primarily based in the USA, the Tour Edge name will now be introduced to the United Kingdom through American Golf.

CEO of American Golf, Gary Favell said: “We are delighted to announce our exclusive UK retail partnership with Tour Edge – a brand synonymous with cutting edge design, exceptional quality and its professional fan base.

“Tour Edge champions inclusivity within golf, designing and manufacturing clubs that are capable of winning professional tournaments as well as having an affordability which allows amateur golfers the same edge on the green. This fits perfectly with our vision of making golf accessible to all levels of players.”

Take a look at Tour Edge’s exciting range, available at American Golf, below.

Tour Edge Exotic EXS 220 Driver – £329

The Tour Edge driver features 42 different thick and thin diamond shapes behind the face that increase your sweet spot considerably. This means more forgiveness on off-centre strikes.

The Exotic EXS also offers an extensive range of shafts that are designed to benefit your game and get the maximum amount of result from your swing. At only £329, it’s one of the best value-for-money drivers we’ve seen. View Now

Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 Fairway Wood – £229

Like the driver, we also see the ‘diamond face technology’ in the Tour Edge’s range of fairway woods, which contain dual carbon fibre on the heel and the toe and a ‘slipstream sole’ allowing for faster swing speeds. View Now Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 Hybrid – £179

The hybrid now offers even more forgiveness thanks to its raised shaping, which is deeper from the face to the back. Plus, the inclusion of a lower leading edge means a more solid contact for both clean and off-centre strikes.

Like the drivers and woods, the Exotic EXS features a ‘Premium Shaft Option,’ which determines the best-suited shaft for your game. View Now