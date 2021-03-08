The PowaKaddy 2021 trolley and bag range revealed today features new electric models with updated screens as well as an upgrded Dri-Tech cart bag.

PowaKaddy 2021 Trolley And Bag Range Revealed

PowaKaddy has today unveiled details of its new and improved 2021 product range covering electric trolleys and cart bags.

The new Freeway collection is headlined by the all-new FX7 GPS. The company’s flagship model now comes complete with an upgraded 3.5” full-colour widescreen display that allows the user to easily swipe between screens. The new touch screen integrated GPS system provides golfers with fast and accurate distances to greens and hazards on over 40,000 golf courses worldwide.

The new FX7 features an all-new digital screen upgrade, that delivers an even sharper experience while also allowing golfers to count calories and set automatic stopping distances.

With a bright 2.8” mid-size full-colour widescreen display, ADF (automatic distance function) and USB charging port, the 2021 FX5 provides the perfect option for golfers seeking performance at a mid-price point.

The latest FX3 is designed to help kick-start an electric adventure, providing simplicity without compromising on performance and reliability. This entry-level model features a 2.3” full-colour widescreen display, as well as an anti-tamper dial control and a height adjustable soft handle.

All electric trolleys in the market-leading FX series boast a bespoke polymer low-profile PowaFrame chassis that is both light and strong to bolster performance. New models also feature a 1-Click folding system that now folds down to be 20% smaller than previous iterations. Many of the 2021 Freeway models are also available to purchase with PowaKaddy’s optional Auto-Cruise Downhill EBS TM (Electronic Braking System).

The significantly upgraded PowaKaddy Compact range benefits from all-new high-tech touch screen technology in the top-of-the-line CT6 GPS.

The world’s smallest touch screen electric trolley comes complete with a fully-integrated GPS system that allows golfers to navigate their way around over 40,000 golf courses worldwide, with fast and accurate distances to the front, middle and back of greens. The premium 2.8” full-colour touch screen display is easy to use with autonomous functions such as auto-hole advance, auto-course location and automatic distance function (ADF).

The 2021 CT6 features a new 2.8” mid-size full-colour widescreen display and a USB charging port. The soft touch handle adjusts for the perfect fit, while an integrated carry handle makes it easy to transport.

The new compact range benefits from a multitude of new features, including a 5% reduction in weight, weighing in at just 9.8kg. Models also include PowaKaddy’s optional Auto-Cruise Downhill EBS TM (Electronic Braking System) and anti-tamper dial controls, as well as a Simple-2-Fold system that folds to 20% smaller than the previous trolleys.

Light and powerful, the next generation Lithium 30v Max TM Plug ’n’ Play TM battery in the 2021 electric trolley collection is 40% smaller than the previous edition.

Continuing to push the boundaries of style and performance, the upgraded cart bag range features models and colourways that perfectly complement the new line of electric trolleys.

The all-new, waterproof Dri-Tech headlines the range and is now available in a new Black/Silver colourway.

The new Premium Tech bag has a host of industry-leading features, including modern fabric designs, while the popular Premium Edition continues to be a mainstay of the collection along with the sleek new DLX-Lite and ultra-lightweight X-Lite.

All-new for this year is the Ultra-Compact Summer Trolley Travel Cover. This lightweight cover is made from a sturdy, durable material and is designed to store Compact CT trolleys snugly when that extra bit of space is needed. Also, in the range are the all-new Umbrella Holder, GPS/Smartphone Holder, Scorecard Holder, Drinks Holder, Double Canopy Umbrella, Rain Cover and more.

“Our electric trolleys and products have evolved significantly over the last 40 years and continue to sit at the cutting-edge of the industry,” commented PowaKaddy CEO, David Catford.

“This year we are looking to further build on our 2020 market share of 63% with what we believe is our most advanced product range to date. There truly is an option to suit the demands of every golfer.”