The PowaKaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

Powakaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag

When you are in the market for a fully waterproof bag, there is often only one criteria on your list: a 100% waterproof guarantee.

Powakaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag

This year’s Powakaddy Dri Tech offers that and much more with its sleek style and spacious pockets providing one of the best waterproof bags and best golf trolley bags out there.

To put some perspective on how waterproof this bag is, it has a hydrostatic rating of 10,000mm which is a lot of water and it would take a fairly catastrophic chain of events to mean anything in your bag gets wet.

This supreme waterproofness is thanks to the special lightweight Nylon fabric and is assisted by a heat welded seam-sealing method that stops any water entering the bag.

Plenty of space

The top of the Dri Tech features a 14-way divider and a dedicated putter well that is cleverly designed so that putters with jumbo grips will still easily fit in.

Seven pockets include two full-length apparel pockets meaning a set of waterproofs and other extra clothing can easily be stored to cover all potential weather situations.

Alongside this, the velour-lined valuables pocket keeps valuable items dry and the material on the inside stops more delicate items, like a phone, from getting scratched on any coarse material.

The beauty of having a trolley bag that is this lightweight is how easy it is to take in and out of the car or from where you store your bag at home. Even when filled up, this bag leaves a relatively small footprint making it a hassle-free experience when transporting it.

Secure on a trolley

When using the bag on a Powakaddy trolley, the Key-Lock base anti-twist system really came into its own and kept the bag stable on even the bumpiest terrain, stopping the golf clubs from bashing together too much in the process.

The Dri Tech comes in five stylish colourways and is the ideal waterproof cart bag solution thanks to its impenetrable materials and lightweight design.

Powakaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag