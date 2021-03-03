New Titleist Players and Hybrid Stand Bags Launched

Titleist has launched six new stand bags across their Players and Hybrid collection for the 2021 season, including three new Stadry models.

Titleist has launched its new stand bag range for 2021, a total of six new models across its Players and Hybrid Collection.

There are four new models in the Titleist Players collection of stand bags – the Players 4 Plus Stadry, Players 4 Stadry, Players 4 Plus and Players 4 – all offering feature-rich designs for dedicated golfers seeking a lightweight stand bag without sacrificing storage or durability.

The Players 4 Plus is a slightly bigger bag than the Players 4 but both come in a fully waterproof Stadry option for golfers who play in all conditions.

All four bags have much of the same technology and features, while the Players 4 Plus and Players Plus 4 Stadry have a few extras.

All four of the new Titleist Players bags feature a tour-inspired, low-profile top cuff with four full-length dividers and a new premium double strap for enhanced comfort and simplified adjustment while carrying.

Additionally, they also feature high-grade lightweight aluminium legs and advanced hinged bottom for stability, a newly-designed lined pocket for a water bottle and a new pocket dedicated to tee storage.

The Players 4 and Players 4 Stadry bags are lightweight at just 1.7kg and feature seven individual, high-grade pockets. Both are available in six colourways with the Players 4 having an RRP of £140 and the Players 4 Stadry having an RRP of £220.

Meanwhile, the Players 4 Plus and Players 4 Plus Stadry are ideal if you are looking for a lightweight stand bag with slightly more storage and feature a slightly larger top cuff and eight distinct pockets that include and a new expandable, full-length apparel pocket.

These are also available in six colourways, the Players 4 Plus has a RRP of £155 and the Players 4 Plus Stadry £240.

Titleist has also introduced two new stand bags to its Hybrid collection, the Hybrid 14 and Hybrid 14 Stadry.

The Titleist Hybrid collection is distinctly designed for golfers who like to carry and use a trolley, offering the perfect blend of premium cart and stand bag features.

Both the Hybrid 14 and Hybrid 14 Stadry have a 14 full-length dividers, an integrated cart strap tunnel, external water bottle storage and a new premium double strap with a padded back for added comfort when carrying. Both are also available in four colourways.

The Hybrid 14 weighs 2.8kg, has nine distinct pockets and an RRP of £195 while the Hybrid 14 Stadry weighs 2.5kg, has eight pockets and has an RRP of £235.

