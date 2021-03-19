The new Honma T//World wedge arrives in three specialist grind options and are all designed for maximum spin around the green and precise distance control.

New Honma T//World Wedge Revealed

Leading Japanese golf brand Honma has unveiled a new T//World wedge for 2021 that features engineering aimed at creating optimal distance control and spin for all kinds of golfers around the green.

Building on last year’s TW-W4 model, the new T//World wedge incorporates improved design features across an extensive range of loft and bounce options that fit a wide range of golfers and their specific needs.

The club face on the T//World wedge is made in mild soft steel with a satin, half mirror finish that incorporates a CNC milling process to ensure control is achieved on wide range of wedge shots.

The milling pattern on the face provides an exceptional amount of spin and bite on finesse shots around the green, while the aluminium black inserts have replaced steel to create discretionary weight that improves the CG location.

There is a reverse taper blade design in the 56°, 58° and 60° lofts of the T//World wedge, which deliver a high CG while the blade gradually increases in thickness from bottom-to-top and laterally from heel-to-toe.

This ensures the ball grips to the club face longer, especially on high face strikes which are more likely in the higher lofted wedges.

The flat blade design in the 48°, 50°, 52° and 54° lofted wedges projects constant thickness throughout for a mid-to-low CG, optimal spin and precise distance control in the wedges that are used more often for full approach shots.

There are also three different grinds available in the T//World wedge, depending on your loft preferences.

The I-Sole – available in the 48°, 50°, 52° and 54° lofts – features a slight trailing edge relief across the back of the blade for improved turf reaction at impact.

The C-Sole – available in the 56°, 58° and 60° lofts – delivers an aggressive heel and toe trailing edge relief with a flat bounce surface for shot making versatility. This grind will suit those golfers who like to open the club face and get creative around the green.

Finally, the S-Sole – available in the 58° and 60° lofts – features a wide, full sole that ensures this grind is effective across a variety of turf conditions, but is particularly useful from bunkers.

The new Honma T//World wedge is available now from retailers with an RRP of £149.