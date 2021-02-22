CONFIRMED: Four Ball Golf To Return In England On 29th March

Golf to return in England on 29th March with clubhouses set to recommence outdoor hospitality two weeks later

After what will have been a long 12 weeks, golf courses in England will re-open on 29th March for four ball play according to the government’s latest guidance.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today revealed his roadmap for the country’s exit out of lockdown, with golf featuring in the first stage.

The first stage will see schools re-open on 8th March before golf and outdoor sports are allowed to continue three weeks later.

That 29th March date coincides with schools breaking up for the Easter holidays, which will allow people to meet up in a maximum of six, or two households, outdoors.

That means that people in England will be allowed to play golf in four balls.

From 12th April, outdoor hospitality will be allowed to re-open, meaning that clubhouses will be once again allowed to serve food and beverage outside.

Pro shops will also be allowed to re-open on the 12th April, and clubhouses will be allowed to welcome guests for food and beverage indoors on 17th May in stage three.

Self catering holiday accommodation will also be allowed from 12th April for those keen to book a golf break.

Be sure to check back on golfmonthly.com where we’ll report all the official guidance as soon as we get it from England Golf.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed that golf will return on 29th March on BBC Breakfast:

These rules are for England only, with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set to announce their own measures in the coming days and weeks.