Take a look at the new Biom H4 BOA design from Ecco Golf.

Ecco Golf Introduces Biom H4 BOA Option

We are huge fans of the Ecco Biom H4 golf shoe as shown by all our review content along with its inclusion in our best golf shoes guide, and in 2021 Ecco has looked to take the design further with the introduction of a new BOA option on both men’s and women’s models.

The BOA micro-adjustable system uses unique dial, lace, and guide configurations to deliver unprecedented fit and performance, thereby its introduction to the H4 design is an attempt to make an already very comfortable golf shoe, even more so.

As worn by Erik Van Rooyen in his PGA Tour victory at the Barracuda Championship, the H4 golf shoe features a variety of technologies and design flourishes that make it a top performer right now.

Chief among which is the Fluidform Direct Comfort Technology which uses fluid materials to ensure a finely-tuned balance of cushioning and rebound to deliver dynamic comfort.

Additionally Ecco has also implemented the new BIOM 2.0 technology which offers a modern, updated look, and combines with the Natural Motion Technology to keep the foot close to the ground and mould the shoe around the foot like a second skin.

As you can see above the outsole is quite striking and adds a pop of colour onto the shoe, but it isn’t just about aesthetics here. The MTN Grip design has been created to give traction, ground penetration and rotational support across the three different sections.

The T.PU element also wraps around from the outsole to the midsole to give a further degree of stability.

The shoe’s uppers are crafted from premium and durable performance leather, made in Ecco’s own tanneries, providing natural protection from wind and water. Gore-Tex technology is then added to make these shoes 100% waterproof and comfortable in all conditions.

The new BOA option comes in Black or White colourways for men; complementing the Black, White, Silver Grey and White/Concrete colourways available in the laced version of the shoe. The men’s BOA version will have an RRP of £200 with the laced version coming in at £170.

For women, the H4 is available in three new colourways for Autumn/Winter 2021, with Ombre in the laced option, and Black or White/Silver Grey in the BOA Fit System. The design also comes in White, Limestone, and White/Silver Grey laced options. The women’s BOA model will have an RRP of £190 and the laced version costs £160.

