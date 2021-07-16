We take a look inside the bag of South African Daniel Van Tonder.

Daniel Van Tonder What’s In The Bag?

A winner at the Kenya Savannah Classic on the European Tour in 2021, Daniel Van Tonder has worked his way up the golfing ladder over the past few years with his wife and caddie Abigail being there for every step of the way as well.

He has also had several wins on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa too.

What clubs does he put into play as a professional? Let’s take a look below.

Van Tonder is a Titleist staff player and plays a full bag of clubs from the brand.

He starts with a Titleist TSi3 driver and two TSi2 fairway woods with 13.5 and 18 degrees of loft. All of his woods are fitted with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White shafts.

He then uses a Titleist 716 MB three-iron and a set of the Titleist 718 MB’s from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

Interestingly he then only carries two Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges with 53 and 63 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron Futura 5MB with a centre-shafted design. This recently changed as he was briefly seen using an Odyssey White Hot OG centre-shafted putter but that model didn’t stay in the bag for long.

Finally he uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball and FootJoy apparel and shoes.

Daniel Van Tonder What's In The Bag?

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (8 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 75 X shaft

3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (13.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 X shaft

5-wood: Titleist TSi2 (18 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 X shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 MB (3), Titleist 718 MB (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (53, 63)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura 5MB

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

