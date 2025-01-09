Halls And Houses - Five Parkland Beauties Linked By Their Stately Setting
These engaging and varied parkland courses each boast a beautiful, stately setting
Throughout the UK & Ireland, many lovely courses have been built in the grounds of stately homes. These five diverse and geographically spread designs are well worth a look.
Mar Hall
Although the origins of the impressive hall itself date back to 1828, the Dave Thomas golf design only opened for play as recently as 2010. The luxury hotel at Mar Hall now boasts 53 rooms as well as lodges and several dining options, and there are various stay and play packages for golfers. The course runs through the estate’s 240 acres of mature parkland bordering the River Clyde, overlooked by the towering Erskine Bridge. Strategic play is key here with specimen trees adding to the test and the need to approach the greens from the best angle. Subject of a multi-million pound investment over the last year or so, Mar Hall continues to improve and impress.
- GF: 18 holes £100
- W: marhall.com
Carton House
Just fifteen miles to the west of Dublin, Carton House was the ancestral seat of the Earls of Kildare and Dukes of Leinster for more than 700 years. Originally part of a 70,000 acre estate, the main building dates back to 1739 and has been used in a number of major films. It is home to two very appealing and challenging modern courses, each designed by a recent golfing great.
The O’Meara opened in 2002 and its architect was the 1998 Masters and Open champion, soon followed by the Montgomerie, designed by the 8-time winner of the European Order of Merit whose home club is Royal Troon.
- GF: check website for details
- W: cartonhouse.com
Middleton Hall
While this 19th-century house in Norfolk with its rendered façade and central Tuscan portico may not be so grand as the others featured here, it has its place in history. Adjacent to the clubhouse is the grave of a horse, Balaclava, that took part in the Charge of the Light Brigade in 1854.
The course itself runs through some ancient woodland, and there are some really fun holes such as the short 4th with its sloping green, the par-4 7th with an approach over water, and the very pretty par-3 15th flanking a pond. Middleton Hall is great value and a very friendly and informal place to enjoy your golf.
- GF: 18 holes £40-£45
- W: middletonhallgolfclub.com
Slaley Hall
Originally constructed in the Victorian baronial style, Slaley Hall was built by the Hunting family after which one of its two fine courses is now named. South-east of Hexham in Northumberland, a river ran from nearby moorland through Italianate gardens to a lake fringed by rhododendrons and azaleas.
The hall has now been substantially extended to create a substantial hotel, and each of the two attractive, parkland courses has hosted professional events. The Hunting was designed by Dave Thomas, while the Priestman was designed by Neil Coles and runs through mature trees that at times open up to wider vistas.
- GF: check website for details
W: slaleyhallhotel.com
Woodsome Hall
Yorkshire has more golf courses than any other county including plenty that deserve to be better known. One such is this charming and attractive Harry Colt design with subsequent James Braid modifications. Close to Huddersfield, it celebrated its centenary three years ago, and its clubhouse is one of the most distinctive, historic and impressive in England.
It dates back to the 16th-century and is Grade I Listed with as much character inside as out. The parkland course has two quite different nines with the front on more open but undulating land and the back mostly running through beautiful, mature woodland.
- GF: 18 holes £50-£60
- W: woodsome.co.uk
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played well over 1,200 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 81, 32 of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where his count is now on 96. He has been a member of Tandridge for 30 years where his handicap hovers around 15. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
