Halls And Houses - Five Parkland Beauties Linked By Their Stately Setting

Throughout the UK & Ireland, many lovely courses have been built in the grounds of stately homes. These five diverse and geographically spread designs are well worth a look.

Mar Hall

The course at Mar Hall has a lovely position alongside the River Clyde (Image credit: Mar Hall)

Although the origins of the impressive hall itself date back to 1828, the Dave Thomas golf design only opened for play as recently as 2010. The luxury hotel at Mar Hall now boasts 53 rooms as well as lodges and several dining options, and there are various stay and play packages for golfers. The course runs through the estate’s 240 acres of mature parkland bordering the River Clyde, overlooked by the towering Erskine Bridge. Strategic play is key here with specimen trees adding to the test and the need to approach the greens from the best angle. Subject of a multi-million pound investment over the last year or so, Mar Hall continues to improve and impress.

GF: 18 holes £100

W: marhall.com

Carton House

(Image credit: Carton House)

Just fifteen miles to the west of Dublin, Carton House was the ancestral seat of the Earls of Kildare and Dukes of Leinster for more than 700 years. Originally part of a 70,000 acre estate, the main building dates back to 1739 and has been used in a number of major films. It is home to two very appealing and challenging modern courses, each designed by a recent golfing great.

The sixteenth hole on the O'Meara Course (Image credit: Carton House)

The O’Meara opened in 2002 and its architect was the 1998 Masters and Open champion, soon followed by the Montgomerie, designed by the 8-time winner of the European Order of Merit whose home club is Royal Troon.

GF: check website for details

W: cartonhouse.com

Middleton Hall

Looking down on the par-3 fifteenth hole at Middleton Hall (Image credit: Middleton Hall Golf Club)

While this 19th-century house in Norfolk with its rendered façade and central Tuscan portico may not be so grand as the others featured here, it has its place in history. Adjacent to the clubhouse is the grave of a horse, Balaclava, that took part in the Charge of the Light Brigade in 1854.

The seventh hole is an attractive par four with an approach over a pond (Image credit: Middleton Hall Golf Club)

The course itself runs through some ancient woodland, and there are some really fun holes such as the short 4th with its sloping green, the par-4 7th with an approach over water, and the very pretty par-3 15th flanking a pond. Middleton Hall is great value and a very friendly and informal place to enjoy your golf.

GF: 18 holes £40-£45

W: middletonhallgolfclub.com

Slaley Hall

The closing hole on the Priestman Course at Slaley Hall (Image credit: Slaley Hall)

Originally constructed in the Victorian baronial style, Slaley Hall was built by the Hunting family after which one of its two fine courses is now named. South-east of Hexham in Northumberland, a river ran from nearby moorland through Italianate gardens to a lake fringed by rhododendrons and azaleas.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The hall has now been substantially extended to create a substantial hotel, and each of the two attractive, parkland courses has hosted professional events. The Hunting was designed by Dave Thomas, while the Priestman was designed by Neil Coles and runs through mature trees that at times open up to wider vistas.

GF: check website for details

W: slaleyhallhotel.com

Woodsome Hall

(Image credit: Woodsome Hall Golf Club)

Yorkshire has more golf courses than any other county including plenty that deserve to be better known. One such is this charming and attractive Harry Colt design with subsequent James Braid modifications. Close to Huddersfield, it celebrated its centenary three years ago, and its clubhouse is one of the most distinctive, historic and impressive in England.

(Image credit: John Woods)

It dates back to the 16th-century and is Grade I Listed with as much character inside as out. The parkland course has two quite different nines with the front on more open but undulating land and the back mostly running through beautiful, mature woodland.