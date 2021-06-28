The newly named European resort boasts world-class facilities and services

European Tour Q-School Venue Begins New Era

Formerly known as Lumine, the European Tour Q-School venue has been revamped and will begin a new era as Infinitum.

The resort, which faces the Mediterranean Sea and has been named ‘Europe’s Best Golf Venue’ for the past two years, features three excellent courses as well as world-class facilities and services, making it the perfect stop for golfers of all ages and abilities.

Located 10 minutes from Tarragona, it’s not just an incredible golfing experience that people can enjoy in this idyllic location. Its “welcome to everything” motto is epitomised by the wide array of activities available to all who choose to visit.

From modern gastronomy to a contemporary beach club that features state-of-the-art facilities, it’s a place that has something for everyone.

Take advantage of the four high-quality eateries new to Infinitum – Flamma, Gusto, The Lakehouse, and Terra – which all offer a nice environment, great service and some of the finest fresh local produce, or head to the beach that you’ll have direct access to and lap up front-line views of the Mediterranean Sea.

And for those visiting with the intention of getting plenty of holes under their belt, you can enjoy three very different and immaculately kept courses that will test all facets of your game, as they have those aspiring to secure their European Tour playing privileges.

In addition, Infinitum is one of Europe’s most sustainable golf resorts, going above and beyond to protect nature and its surroundings. So much so in fact that the resort has received its GEO Certification for the second time.

Sequences of olive trees, natural bodies of water, historic ruins and protected species all combine to make the experience at Infinitum that much better, and those at the helm want to enhance that with an ‘eco-first’ strategy.

Speaking upon the launch of Infinitum, Agustin Garcia Pascual, Chief Business Officer – Infinitum, said: “Today marks an exciting day in our history. Infinitum brings an entire new lifestyle and experience and will become a leading name in Europe.

“We are excited to begin this journey and create an experience for guests that is unlike any other. A new lifestyle to aspire to will be created with first-class food, beverage and services, whilst the golf courses will continue to be renowned as two of Europe’s finest, hosting some of professional and amateur golf’s best events.

“Over the next few years, we want to make Infinitum the preferred destination for Europe’s leading golfers, a destination that will provide a peaceful and relaxing environment that plays a significant role in the positive well-being of our members and guests.”