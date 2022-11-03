DP World Tour Announces Record Prize Fund And New Bonus Scheme For 2023 Season

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The DP World Tour has released its 2023 schedule, which includes a record prize fund, a new Earnings Assurance Programme and a boost to Rolex Series purses.

Players on the Old World circuit will compete for $144.2 million outside of the Majors and WGC-Dell Match Play and will also have the chance to benefit from a Rolex bonus pool and guaranteed-earnings scheme.

An extra $6m will be available for the leading eight players thanks to Rolex's continued support, while the Earnings Assurance Programme, which is similar to the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program, will see exempt players pocket a guaranteed minimum of $150,000 if they compete in 15 or more events.

All this, the Tour says, has been made possible thanks to the strategic alliance with the PGA Tour which was announced in June.

Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour’s Chief Executive, said: “For us to be able to offer our members record prize funds and enhanced earning opportunities is massive, particularly when global economies are still feeling the effects of the pandemic and with the new challenge of rising inflation significantly putting pressure on costs in all facets of our business.

“Our overall prize fund for the 2023 season represents $50 million more than 2021 and also underlines the strength of our partnership with the PGA Tour, who are working with us to drive revenue and a long-term growth plan.

“Although we will never lose the magic of the meritocracy and purity of a performance-based structure, this now offers certainty of income to those players who have made it to the pinnacle of the professional game in Europe."

The 2023 DP World Tour season kicks off on November 24, 2022 with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship before heading to South Africa for the Joburg Open. The first four Rolex Series events of 2023 - the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Dubai Desert Classic, Genesis Scottish Open and BMW PGA Championship - will all now feature $9m prize pots, up from $8m, ahead of the $10million season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Four new tournaments in Asia are also included on the new schedule, which will take the Tour to Singapore, Thailand, Japan and Korea, while in Europe, there are dates changes for several tournaments, including the Horizon Irish Open and the Italian Open.

There is also a new three-week summer break in the schedule following the 151st Open Championship and Barracuda Championship (both July 20-23), which has been introduced following player feedback. Further details about the autumn events will be announced in due course.

In total, the DP World Tour will host a minimum of 39 events and visit 26 countries as part of its 2023 schedule.