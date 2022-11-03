DP World Tour Announces Record Prize Fund And New Bonus Scheme For 2023 Season
The DP World Tour has unveiled its 2023 schedule and announced record prize purses and new bonus pools
The DP World Tour has released its 2023 schedule, which includes a record prize fund, a new Earnings Assurance Programme and a boost to Rolex Series purses.
Players on the Old World circuit will compete for $144.2 million outside of the Majors and WGC-Dell Match Play and will also have the chance to benefit from a Rolex bonus pool and guaranteed-earnings scheme.
An extra $6m will be available for the leading eight players thanks to Rolex's continued support, while the Earnings Assurance Programme, which is similar to the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program, will see exempt players pocket a guaranteed minimum of $150,000 if they compete in 15 or more events.
All this, the Tour says, has been made possible thanks to the strategic alliance with the PGA Tour which was announced in June.
Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour’s Chief Executive, said: “For us to be able to offer our members record prize funds and enhanced earning opportunities is massive, particularly when global economies are still feeling the effects of the pandemic and with the new challenge of rising inflation significantly putting pressure on costs in all facets of our business.
“Our overall prize fund for the 2023 season represents $50 million more than 2021 and also underlines the strength of our partnership with the PGA Tour, who are working with us to drive revenue and a long-term growth plan.
“Although we will never lose the magic of the meritocracy and purity of a performance-based structure, this now offers certainty of income to those players who have made it to the pinnacle of the professional game in Europe."
The 2023 DP World Tour season kicks off on November 24, 2022 with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship before heading to South Africa for the Joburg Open. The first four Rolex Series events of 2023 - the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Dubai Desert Classic, Genesis Scottish Open and BMW PGA Championship - will all now feature $9m prize pots, up from $8m, ahead of the $10million season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
Four new tournaments in Asia are also included on the new schedule, which will take the Tour to Singapore, Thailand, Japan and Korea, while in Europe, there are dates changes for several tournaments, including the Horizon Irish Open and the Italian Open.
There is also a new three-week summer break in the schedule following the 151st Open Championship and Barracuda Championship (both July 20-23), which has been introduced following player feedback. Further details about the autumn events will be announced in due course.
In total, the DP World Tour will host a minimum of 39 events and visit 26 countries as part of its 2023 schedule.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
