Who Are The Solheim Cup Captains 2023?
We take a look at the Solheim Cup captains and their vice captains ahead of the 2023 match
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Europe aims to create history by securing a hat-trick of Solheim Cup victories, while the USA is resolute in bouncing back and widening its lead in the clash to 11-7. So, who will be leading the teams at Finca Cortesin in Spain?
European Solheim Cup Captain – Suzann Pettersen
Suzann Pettersen, a two-time Major champion, has represented Europe nine times as a player and twice as a vice-captain. She's been a vital part of five winning teams, including the past two victories at Gleneagles in Scotland as a player and at Inverness Club in Ohio as a vice. The unforgettable climax of her career came at Gleneagles in 2019 when she sank the winning putt, marking both the end of her career and a Solheim Cup triumph. The 14.5-13.5 victory shares the record for the narrowest winning margin in Solheim Cup history. Chosen as a surprising captain's pick by Catriona Matthew after an 18-month maternity leave, she delivered one of the most exciting moments ever witnessed in Solheim Cup history.
European Vice Captain – Dame Laura Davies
With 87 titles under her belt, including four Major triumphs, Dame Laura Davies needs little introduction and her extensive Solheim Cup experience adds immense value to the European team. She is the event's top points scorer with a tally of 25 and holds the record for the highest number of appearances at 12. This marks her third consecutive appearance as a vice captain, following her crucial role in Captain Catriona Matthew's victorious teams in both 2019 and 2021.
European Vice Captain – Anna Nordqvist
Anna Nordqvist will shoulder dual responsibilities as a playing vice captain. Among the 8 players who automatically qualified, this will mark the Swede’s eighth consecutive appearance in the event. Across these appearances, she secured a total of 15.5 points, which contributed to four winning campaigns. Notably, she partnered with Captain Pettersen in the fourballs at the 2009 and 2011 Solheim Cups, emerging victorious in each of their matches.
European Vice Captain – Caroline Martens
Suzann Pettersen selected her compatriot and lifelong friend, Caroline Martens, to round out the trio of vice captains. With an 8-season career on the Ladies European Tour, Martens currently works as an assignment manager for IMD International Search Group. On and off the golf course, she has always had a genuine passion for working with people and is set to bring positivity and a sense of enjoyment to the backroom.
USA Solheim Cup Captain – Stacy Lewis
Former World No. 1, Stacy Lewis, holds an impressive record of 13 LPGA titles, including 2 Major championships and she represented the USA in four consecutive Solheim Cup clashes from 2011 to 2017. Now at 38 years old on the first day of the match, she is poised to take on the role of captaincy, leaving her mark on the annals of Solheim Cup history as the youngest American ever to lead the side. This role, however, is not new to her. Following her withdrawal from the 2019 match at Gleneagles due to a back injury, she became an unofficial assistant captain to Juli Inkster. This experience paved the way for her official capacity as an assistant captain under the guidance of Pat Hurst in 2021 in Ohio.
USA Vice Captain – Morgan Pressel
Stacy Lewis handpicked Morgan Pressel as her initial assistant captain. Possessing a significant presence on the LPGA Tour and boasting multiple victories, Pressel's experience is further underscored by her participation in six Solheim Cups. Among these, one particular moment stands out distinctly. In the 2009 edition held at Rich Harvest Farms, she clinched the decisive point for the USA by securing a 3&2 victory over Anna Nordqvist in the Sunday singles match.
USA Vice Captain – Natalie Gulbis
A close friend of Stacy Lewis since Lewis's rookie year in 2009, during her 19-year stretch on the LPGA circuit, Natalie Gulbis played on three victorious Solheim Cup teams and won the 2007 Evian Masters, the predecessor to the Amundi Evian Championship. Her full-time playing career concluded in 2020 and the 40-year-old now dedicates a significant portion of her efforts to actively championing educational, health, and fitness opportunities for children.
USA Vice Captain – Angela Stanford
Since 2001, Angela Stanford has won six LPGA titles, including a Major at the 2018 Amundi Evian Championship. Her participation in six Solheim Cups spanning from 2003 to 2015 stands out, highlighted by her pivotal role in securing the winning point for the US team with a 2&1 victory over Suzann Pettersen in the 2015 match. Stanford joined Stacey Lewis as an assistant captain at the 2021 event and with a keen focus on statistics, Lewis believes Stanford's insights will prove invaluable in refining the details to craft the optimal line-up.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
Ping G Le3 Hybrid Review
Is this the best women's hybrid on the market? Alison Root takes the G Le3 onto the course to find out
By Alison Root Published
-
Ping G Le3 Irons Review
The new Ping G Le3 irons are designed with slow swing speeds and forgiveness in my mind. Here, Alison Root takes them on the course to see how they stack up
By Alison Root Published
-
Are Solheim Cup Players Paid?
The biennial matchplay contest is one of the biggest events in the women's golfing calendar but you might be surprised by the prize purse
By Carly Frost Published
-
7 Solheim Cup Controversies Through The Years
They are few and far between, but we take a look at the most contentious moments in Solheim Cup history
By Carly Frost Published
-
Which Course Hosted The First Solheim Cup?
The biennial contest was first played in 1990, and it was won by Kathy Whitworth's American side
By Michael Weston Published
-
Can A Custom Fit Help A Beginner Golfer? We Found Out...
Beginner golfer Lili Dewrance shares her experience of a custom fit session
By Lili Dewrance Published
-
What Handicap Are LPGA Tour Players?
Do professional golfers ever keep a handicap and, if so, what do they play off?
By Michael Weston Published
-
10 Ways To Spark More Joy Into Your Golf Game
Golf is a frustrating game, but don't let it get on top of you. Here are some tips to help bring you continual enjoyment
By Emma Booth Published
-
Will The AIG Women's Open Get The Spotlight It Deserves?
As players tee up for the final Major of the year, the AIG Women's Open presents a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge and showcase women's golf
By Alison Root Published
-
Do Players Get Paid For Playing In The Solheim Cup?
The 18th edition of the women's team event between Europe and USA will take place in Andalucia, Spain
By Ben Fleming Published