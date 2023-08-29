Who Are The Solheim Cup Captains 2023?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Europe aims to create history by securing a hat-trick of Solheim Cup victories, while the USA is resolute in bouncing back and widening its lead in the clash to 11-7. So, who will be leading the teams at Finca Cortesin in Spain?

European Solheim Cup Captain – Suzann Pettersen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Suzann Pettersen, a two-time Major champion, has represented Europe nine times as a player and twice as a vice-captain. She's been a vital part of five winning teams, including the past two victories at Gleneagles in Scotland as a player and at Inverness Club in Ohio as a vice. The unforgettable climax of her career came at Gleneagles in 2019 when she sank the winning putt, marking both the end of her career and a Solheim Cup triumph. The 14.5-13.5 victory shares the record for the narrowest winning margin in Solheim Cup history. Chosen as a surprising captain's pick by Catriona Matthew after an 18-month maternity leave, she delivered one of the most exciting moments ever witnessed in Solheim Cup history.

European Vice Captain – Dame Laura Davies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With 87 titles under her belt, including four Major triumphs, Dame Laura Davies needs little introduction and her extensive Solheim Cup experience adds immense value to the European team. She is the event's top points scorer with a tally of 25 and holds the record for the highest number of appearances at 12. This marks her third consecutive appearance as a vice captain, following her crucial role in Captain Catriona Matthew's victorious teams in both 2019 and 2021.

European Vice Captain – Anna Nordqvist

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Nordqvist will shoulder dual responsibilities as a playing vice captain. Among the 8 players who automatically qualified, this will mark the Swede’s eighth consecutive appearance in the event. Across these appearances, she secured a total of 15.5 points, which contributed to four winning campaigns. Notably, she partnered with Captain Pettersen in the fourballs at the 2009 and 2011 Solheim Cups, emerging victorious in each of their matches.

European Vice Captain – Caroline Martens

Suzann Pettersen selected her compatriot and lifelong friend, Caroline Martens, to round out the trio of vice captains. With an 8-season career on the Ladies European Tour, Martens currently works as an assignment manager for IMD International Search Group. On and off the golf course, she has always had a genuine passion for working with people and is set to bring positivity and a sense of enjoyment to the backroom.

USA Solheim Cup Captain – Stacy Lewis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former World No. 1, Stacy Lewis, holds an impressive record of 13 LPGA titles, including 2 Major championships and she represented the USA in four consecutive Solheim Cup clashes from 2011 to 2017. Now at 38 years old on the first day of the match, she is poised to take on the role of captaincy, leaving her mark on the annals of Solheim Cup history as the youngest American ever to lead the side. This role, however, is not new to her. Following her withdrawal from the 2019 match at Gleneagles due to a back injury, she became an unofficial assistant captain to Juli Inkster. This experience paved the way for her official capacity as an assistant captain under the guidance of Pat Hurst in 2021 in Ohio.

USA Vice Captain – Morgan Pressel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stacy Lewis handpicked Morgan Pressel as her initial assistant captain. Possessing a significant presence on the LPGA Tour and boasting multiple victories, Pressel's experience is further underscored by her participation in six Solheim Cups. Among these, one particular moment stands out distinctly. In the 2009 edition held at Rich Harvest Farms, she clinched the decisive point for the USA by securing a 3&2 victory over Anna Nordqvist in the Sunday singles match.

USA Vice Captain – Natalie Gulbis



(Image credit: Getty Images)

A close friend of Stacy Lewis since Lewis's rookie year in 2009, during her 19-year stretch on the LPGA circuit, Natalie Gulbis played on three victorious Solheim Cup teams and won the 2007 Evian Masters, the predecessor to the Amundi Evian Championship. Her full-time playing career concluded in 2020 and the 40-year-old now dedicates a significant portion of her efforts to actively championing educational, health, and fitness opportunities for children.

USA Vice Captain – Angela Stanford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2001, Angela Stanford has won six LPGA titles, including a Major at the 2018 Amundi Evian Championship. Her participation in six Solheim Cups spanning from 2003 to 2015 stands out, highlighted by her pivotal role in securing the winning point for the US team with a 2&1 victory over Suzann Pettersen in the 2015 match. Stanford joined Stacey Lewis as an assistant captain at the 2021 event and with a keen focus on statistics, Lewis believes Stanford's insights will prove invaluable in refining the details to craft the optimal line-up.