Which Golfers Have Had The Most Hole-In-Ones On The LPGA Tour?
Hitting a hole-in-one is every golfer's dream, so who are the players who have achieved more than one on the LPGA Tour
Every golfer dreams of making a hole-in-one at least once in their lifetime, relishing the opportunity to boast about the moment and cherish the memory of where and when the ace occurred, along with the ensuing celebrations.
While the odds of achieving a hole-in-one are high and can elude professional golfers throughout their career, Korea’s In Gee Chun accomplished the extraordinary by making not one, but two aces during the 2023 LPGA Tour season, both at Major championships.
A $1 million hole-in-one from In Gee Chun!👏pic.twitter.com/mRMBrVhC2TApril 23, 2023
In the third round of the Chevron Championship, the first women’s Major of the season, Chun’s beautifully struck 5-iron aced the 164-yard 17th hole. It was a million dollar shot - the sum that sponsor Chevron pledged to donate to charity - the LPGA Foundation and Girls Golf of Greater Houston - for the first player to make a hole-in-one on the 17th at The Club at Carlton Woods, Texas.
Three months later, Chun amazed fans again when she aced the iconic cliffside par-3 5th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the Women’s US Open.
While achieving two-holes-in one in a single season, especially at Major championships is rare, making two in one season is not as uncommon as you might think. Japan's Nasa Hataoka scored two in 2018 and 2021.
American Danielle Kang carded three hole-in-ones during the 2014 season, including two in back-to-back weeks, to tie the record set by Tracy Kerdyk in 1991 and matched by Carlotta Sorenstam in 2002.
🚨 Hole-in-one from Emily Pedersen!! 🚨pic.twitter.com/0KKcf1CGKiSeptember 22, 2023
In total, the 2023 LPGA season witnessed 20 holes-in-one, including only the second ace in the history of the Solheim Cup by Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen on the par-3 12th hole at Finca Cortesin in Spain.
Notable moments included three aces at The Amundi Evian Championship with Emily Talley acing the par-3 2nd hole from 153 yards with a pitching wedge, Moriya Jutanugarn secured the longest ace of the season at 182 yards on the par-3 8th hole, while Saki Baba, then an amateur, aced the par-3 16th.
Players That Have Made Two Holes-In-One In A Single Season
- 2023 - In Gee Chun
- 2022 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- 2021 - Su Oh, Nasa Hataoka
- 2019 - Brooke Henderson
- 2018 - Daniela Darquea, Nasa Hataoka
- 2017 - Moriya Jutanugarn, Marina Alex
- 2016 - Mi Jung Hur, Pernilla Lindberg, Ayako Vehara
- 2014 - Danielle Kang (3), Laura Diaz
- 2012 - Brittany Lincicome
- 2009 - Alena Sharp
- 2008 - Patricia Meunier-Lebouc, Leta Lindley
- 2007 - Morgan Pressel
Most Holes-in-One On the LPGA Tour Since 1992
Meg Mallon - 8
Vicki Fergon - 7
Leta Lindley - 6
Catriona Matthew - 6
Charlotta Sorenstam - 6
Karrie Webb - 6
Helen Alfredsson - 5
Jackie Gallagher-Smith - 5
Brittany Lincicome - 5
Morgan Pressel - 5
