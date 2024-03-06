Which Golfers Does Chris Como Coach?

Known as one of the brightest and most unique coaching minds in the sport, Chris Como has worked with a wide variety of the game's biggest stars in recent years.

Not an elite player in his own right, Como has worked under some of the best coaches in the game such as David Leadbetter, Sean Foley and Hank Haney. As well as this, the American adopted a scientific approach to his coaching aided by his Masters degree in sports biomechanics.

In 2014, Como was perhaps the surprise pick by 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods to replace Foley but he has since gone on to work with a number of high-profile PGA Tour golfers.

Let's take a look below...

Tiger Woods

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Como's most high-profile client was, without a doubt, Tiger Woods. The pair started working together in 2014 and ended their working relationship in 2017.

Woods' health and injury troubles prevented him from regularly competing during this period. In 2014, his best finish on the PGA Tour was T25th and his best finish in 2015 was a T10 at the Wyndham Championship. That was his final event before a 15-month layoff for more surgery on his back.

Bryson DeChambeau

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After his partnership with Woods ended, Como began working with Bryson DeChambeau. The pair had known each other for a number of years prior, with the eventual link-up yielding great success.

Most notably, Como was DeChambeau's swing coach when the American embarked on his journey to rapidly increase his swing speed and driving distance. The time off afforded by the Covid-19 pandemic saw DeChambeau revolutionise his game and claim his breakthrough Major victory at the 2020 US Open.

Injuries eventually hampered their progression and following DeChambeau's departure for LIV, the two amicably parted ways with Como not interested in a full travel schedule on both the PGA Tour and LIV.

Jason Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having spent 51 weeks as the World No. 1 between 2015 and 2017, Day's battles with injuries saw him tumble down the world ranking. However, since a chance encounter in 2020, Como has been working with Day to revitalise the Australian's career.

"I remember coming out of that meeting with Chris and thinking, 'There’s something about Chris’. He’s very quiet, listens very intently, but you could tell that he knew a lot about the game and knew it at a deeper level, what the club should be doing.

"There was just something about him that drew me to him, so I just knew when I talked to him about the golf swing that he was very switched on," Day later said about their first meeting.

Since working together, Day has remodelled his swing, shot back up the rankings and, in May 2023, won his first PGA Tour event in five years at the AT&T Bryon Nelson.

Tom Kim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Como's more recent partnerships is with exciting young talent Tom Kim. The pair began working together in the summer of 2023 and the results were almost instantaneous.

The South Korean registered a T6 finish at the Scottish Open and a T2 at the Open Championship before returning to the desert to retain his Shriners Open title in October of that year.

Who Else?

Above are the main names that Como has worked with, but the American has also worked with a number of other PGA Tour pros in the past. Here is a list of some of those names:

Trevor Immelman

Jamie Lovemark

Emiliano Grillo

Aaron Baddeley

Richard Lee

Where is Chris Como based?

Como is based at Dallas National Golf Club where he works as the director of instruction. The course is also home to PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth.

Before the move to Dallas National, Como worked at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, Texas.