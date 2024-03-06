Which Golfers Does Chris Como Coach?
The American worked with Tiger Woods for a number of years but has a several other high-profile partnerships
Known as one of the brightest and most unique coaching minds in the sport, Chris Como has worked with a wide variety of the game's biggest stars in recent years.
Not an elite player in his own right, Como has worked under some of the best coaches in the game such as David Leadbetter, Sean Foley and Hank Haney. As well as this, the American adopted a scientific approach to his coaching aided by his Masters degree in sports biomechanics.
In 2014, Como was perhaps the surprise pick by 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods to replace Foley but he has since gone on to work with a number of high-profile PGA Tour golfers.
Let's take a look below...
Tiger Woods
Como's most high-profile client was, without a doubt, Tiger Woods. The pair started working together in 2014 and ended their working relationship in 2017.
Woods' health and injury troubles prevented him from regularly competing during this period. In 2014, his best finish on the PGA Tour was T25th and his best finish in 2015 was a T10 at the Wyndham Championship. That was his final event before a 15-month layoff for more surgery on his back.
Bryson DeChambeau
After his partnership with Woods ended, Como began working with Bryson DeChambeau. The pair had known each other for a number of years prior, with the eventual link-up yielding great success.
Most notably, Como was DeChambeau's swing coach when the American embarked on his journey to rapidly increase his swing speed and driving distance. The time off afforded by the Covid-19 pandemic saw DeChambeau revolutionise his game and claim his breakthrough Major victory at the 2020 US Open.
Injuries eventually hampered their progression and following DeChambeau's departure for LIV, the two amicably parted ways with Como not interested in a full travel schedule on both the PGA Tour and LIV.
Jason Day
Having spent 51 weeks as the World No. 1 between 2015 and 2017, Day's battles with injuries saw him tumble down the world ranking. However, since a chance encounter in 2020, Como has been working with Day to revitalise the Australian's career.
"I remember coming out of that meeting with Chris and thinking, 'There’s something about Chris’. He’s very quiet, listens very intently, but you could tell that he knew a lot about the game and knew it at a deeper level, what the club should be doing.
"There was just something about him that drew me to him, so I just knew when I talked to him about the golf swing that he was very switched on," Day later said about their first meeting.
Since working together, Day has remodelled his swing, shot back up the rankings and, in May 2023, won his first PGA Tour event in five years at the AT&T Bryon Nelson.
Tom Kim
One of Como's more recent partnerships is with exciting young talent Tom Kim. The pair began working together in the summer of 2023 and the results were almost instantaneous.
The South Korean registered a T6 finish at the Scottish Open and a T2 at the Open Championship before returning to the desert to retain his Shriners Open title in October of that year.
Who Else?
Above are the main names that Como has worked with, but the American has also worked with a number of other PGA Tour pros in the past. Here is a list of some of those names:
- Trevor Immelman
- Jamie Lovemark
- Emiliano Grillo
- Aaron Baddeley
- Richard Lee
Where is Chris Como based?
Como is based at Dallas National Golf Club where he works as the director of instruction. The course is also home to PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth.
Before the move to Dallas National, Como worked at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, Texas.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
Are Players Paid To Appear In Full Swing 2?
The latest series of the hit Netflix documentary, Full Swing, has just landed on our screens... but do the players get paid?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
'I Was Going Ape S***' - Full Swing Sheds Light On How Pros Reacted To US Open Controversy
The second episode of the new series finds Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler up in arms about the fading light at the 2023 Major
By Mike Hall Published
-
Are Players Paid To Appear In Full Swing 2?
The latest series of the hit Netflix documentary, Full Swing, has just landed on our screens... but do the players get paid?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
I’ve Watched Every Episode Of Full Swing Season 2… Here’s Why Joel Dahmen’s Is The Best Of The Lot
Joel Dahmen was a star of the first season of Full Swing and he makes a similar impact in Full Swing Season 2, but for different reasons...
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
'Why I Was Disappointed But Not Surprised That Netflix Didn't Feature A Single Female Professional In Full Swing Season 2'
The long-awaited second series of Full Swing is live and our Women's Editor Alison Root comments on the absence of female players
By Alison Root Published
-
Why I Have More Respect For Rory McIlroy After Watching Full Swing Season 2
Rory McIlroy is a big part of Full Swing Season 2 and Netlix’s docuseries is all the better for it. Here’s why I came away with even more admiration for the Northern Irishman after watching it
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
'F**k, Someone Has Got More Majors In My Era Than I Have' – My 20 Favourite Quotes From Full Swing Season 2
Full Swing Season 2 from Netflix is full of fascinating insight and behind-the-scenes access. Here, we reveal our 20 favourite quotes from season two of the popular series...
By Nick Bonfield Published