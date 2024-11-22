What Were The Most Popular Drivers On LIV Golf In 2024?
One driver was played by approximately 25% of the field during the 2024 season, but which model was it?
It’s not an easy task to find out what drivers LIV Golf players are playing, not when so many of them are free agents and experiment with different models from time to time.
A number of players don’t have an equipment contract, so they are able to play with whatever gear they choose. Some will have a hit with new gear as it comes onto the market; others prefer to stick with what they know, taking the view that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
However, one model stands out so far as usage is concerned in the 2024 LIV Golf season, which for us makes it the most popular driver on the Saudi-backed circuit this year.
To find out the most popular models, we looked at the what’s in the bag (WITB) details for all 59 LIV Golf players currently listed on livgolf.com, including the reserves.
Recent WITB information wasn't out there for every single player, but our gear experts, in most cases, were able to identify the exact model from playing pictures taken at the most recent LIV Golf events.
We also got a good look at what the players were hitting on the range at LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf & Country Club in July, where Golf Monthly staff writer and PGA professional, Joe Ferguson, conducted a series of fascinating WITB interviews with Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson.
Although we were unable to confirm what a few players were currently using at the top end of their bag, the most popular driver on LIV Golf 2024 was out in front by some distance.
At least 13 players have had the Ping G430 LST driver in the bag at some point this year, and we’re fairly confident that number could be as high as 15 or 16. So, roughly one in four (25%) of players on LIV Golf are currently playing with the Ping G430 LST driver.
Ping G430 LST Players On LIV Golf
- Abraham Ancer
- Laurie Canter
- Paul Casey
- Talor Gooch
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Charles Howell III
- Martin Kaymer
- Joaquin Niemann
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Ian Poulter
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Matthew Wolff
Speaking to Golf Monthly at LIV Golf UK in July, the non-contracted Poulter, who started his career with Titleist, said: “I can use anything I want to use. I put the Ping head in at the start of last year. I just wanted to try it.
“There were a lot of guys using it and obviously as non-contracted sometimes it’s fun to have a little try and see what’s out there. It’s been very consistent, very stable. That’s why it’s stayed in the bag. I like it.”
Other popular drivers on LIV Golf
Although we’ve been unable to ascertain the WITB details for a few players, there’s little doubt that the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver, as used by Jon Rahm is next on the list, with at least nine players using this model in 2024.
At least six players ended the season playing the Titleist GT3 driver which launched in August, including former World No.2 and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith.
Patrick Reed has also put this driver in the bag. Speaking to Golf Monthly at LIV Golf UK in July, the 4Aces player, who used to play the Ping G400, said: “I feel like if I mishit this one, it still has a little bit more speed in it and also stays a little bit straighter.”
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
- Joe FergusonStaff Writer
