What Is Lead Tape And Why Do Golfers Use It?
Golfers have always tinkered with equipment to improve feel and performance. Lead tape is a useful tool but what is it and how can it help?
Lead tape is a thin strip of lead, with an adhesive back that golfers might stick to clubs, often putters, to slightly alter their weighting and feel. Lead tape is used for fairly minor alterations and is often a favourite tool with pro golfers for whom slight changes to weighting can offer enhanced feel around the green or assistance to create desired shot shapes with longer clubs.
Golf Monthly spoke to qualified PGA Professional Andrew Pillans, a club-fitting expert working out of Banchory Golf Club in Abderdeenshire, to get more of an understanding of how lead tape might offer assistance to golfers, professional and amateur.
Putter – Feel and Stability
“Lead tape is often applied to the heel or toe of a putter to fine-tune the weight distribution in the club. Adding tape to the toe can help slow down the closure rate of the putter face, while tape on the heel speeds it up. This can help players who push or pull their putts,” says Pillans.
“Adding weight increases the putter's MOI (moment of inertia), which makes it more stable on off-centre strikes, helping tour pros and amateurs maintain a consistent pace. General Feel and comfort can be improved for some, as many players like the feel of a heavier head.”
As the picture above shows, players sometimes add weight to their putter depending on the conditions. At The Open Championship at Royal Troon. Tiger Woods added lead tape to the back of his putter as the greens were relatively slow and he wanted more impetus behind the ball.
Wedges and Irons – Spin and Control. Trajectory
“Golfers often use lead tape on wedges to dial in the exact feel for touch shots, particularly around the green. By adjusting the weight in different areas of the wedge head, they can optimise control over the spin and flight trajectory,” says Pillans. “Then, when it comes to bunker play and turf interaction, some golfers add lead tape to wedges to improve how the clubhead interacts with the turf or sand. For example, adding weight toward the sole can help the club slide more effectively through the sand in bunkers.”
“With both wedges and irons, lead tape can shift the CG (centre of gravity) affecting ball flight,” Pillans continues. “Lead tape placed low on the back of the iron head can lower the CG, promoting a higher trajectory. On the other hand, placing tape higher raises the CG, which can help to lower the ball flight. This is especially important for golfers looking for precision distance control.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
And it’s not just on irons, wedges and putters that you’ll see players adding lead tape. It can also be effective on hybrids, fairways and even drivers, to alter the CG and create different shot shapes.
Over the years, leading players have used lead tape in different ways. Jack Nicklaus famously used lead tape under the grips to act as a counter balance and make the club feel lighter.
Using lead tape creates small changes in club feel and performance and it would be advisable to get some advice from a qualified PGA professional like Andrew Pillans before applying it to your equipment.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Which Golfers Have Previously Won The Ben Hogan Award?
The Ben Hogan Award is one of the most prestigious in college golf and, throughout its history, a number of big names have won it and forged great careers
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Dan Bradbury Wins Open de France In Epic Final Day At Le Golf National
Dan Bradbury produced an excellent display on the back nine to claim victory at the Open de France, finishing just one shot clear of a four-way tie for second
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
What Do The Top 10 Drivers On The PGA Tour Use?
Sam De’Ath dives into what models are used by the best off the tee on the PGA Tour
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I've Tested Everything And These Are The 3 Most Underrated Golf Clubs Of 2024
The golf clubs played on tour by the world's best players often steal the limelight, but which alternatives do we rate highly? Here are our top three...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Which Driver Has The Most PGA Tour Wins This Season?
Over the course of 2024, one model leads the way in the 'drivers championship'
By Michael Weston Published
-
What Fairway Woods Do The Top 10 Golfers In The World Use?
Sam De’Ath takes a look into the bags of the best fairway wood players in the world and the makes and models they use to attack greens from long range
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
How Many Wedges Should I Carry In My Golf Bag?
You want your line-up of scoring clubs to give you the best opportunity to shoot low scores
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Is The Most Played Driver At The 2024 Presidents Cup?
Take a look at what drivers are in play this week as the International team lock horns with the USA on a demanding golf course
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
The 6 Most Popular Driver Models Used On The PGA Tour
Most golf fans could list the top players in the world for ball striking off the tee, but what drivers do they use and which are most popular on the PGA Tour?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
What Is The Most Played Driver At The Solheim Cup 2024?
24 of the world's best female golfers are squaring off against each other this weekend in Virginia, but what drivers are on display?
By Joe Ferguson Published