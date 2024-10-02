I Missed My Golf Club Membership So Badly (For Reasons That Might Surprise You) But I'm So Glad I've Rejoined...
Our Women's Editor Alison Root has rejoined a golf club and believes it is one of the best decisions she has ever made
‘You never know what you’ve got till it’s gone.’ This saying couldn’t be more true for me. I missed my golf club membership so badly, and now that I’ve rejoined West Essex Golf Club as a full member, I couldn’t be happier.
Don’t get me wrong, a few years ago it was entirely the right decision to give up my membership. I wasn’t playing enough at my home club to justify the cost. Of course, I haven’t missed forking out for an annual fee, but as hard as I tried to make my PlayMore Golf membership work at the same club, it didn’t fit.
When I was available for golf, I couldn't use credits to play on Saturday mornings with friends - a routine I had previously enjoyed for over 20 years. I couldn’t expect them to adjust their schedule, so I often ended up playing alone, feeling like a "Billy no mates."
I missed the simple pleasures: tossing balls to mix in, chatting about the week’s events, stopping for a sausage roll at the halfway house, and enjoying a glass of wine afterward. These are things that many of you can probably relate to, and none of them actually involve the act of playing golf. Yes, I love the game and revel in a good score, but my time away reminded me that golf is about so much more than just the game itself. Even my sausage roll tastes better now!
As an industry, in an effort to attract people to the sport, we promote golf’s additional benefits, in particular wellbeing - spending time outdoors, stress relief, and mental health improvement (although a missed two-foot putt might make me question that), along with a healthy sense of competition. But I believe the greatest benefit of being a club member, whether it be golf, tennis, or hockey, is that sense of belonging and the support it provides.
I’m clearly feeling nostalgic and sentimental as I start this new golfing chapter, which is probably why Mary Maxwell’s story caught my eye. She took up the game in her late 60s and is still playing at 86, a journey that has included her being Lady Captain, Lady President and various committee positions.
Mary shared her experiences - the frustrations of learning the game and the nerves of being a beginner club member. “One day the Lady Captain asked me to play with her, I felt both honoured and terrified! Of course, she turned out to be a normal human being and there was no need to curtsy after all!” Like Mary, I also remember being interviewed by three formidable women who explained golf’s rules and etiquette, and were quite scary when explaining what was expected of me as a club member. I was a nervous wreck, but fortunately, the interview process (if there even is one) has become far more relaxed nowadays.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
But at the end of the day, neither of us would be where we are today without golf, and Mary’s words resonate deeply: “Sometimes I think that the whole playing experience can be a reflection of life experiences, coping with the ups and downs of the game and subsequent anger! Accepting yourself and your abilities for what they are, and quite importantly mixing with many different types of people. Golf is not just a game, it is a way of life.”
Mary, myself, and thousands of others recognise the benefits of golf club membership. Yet, as more women and girls enter the sport, the generational split between golf club membership and choosing other ways to enjoy the game has become far more noticeable.
For women in their 20s and 30s, they can’t miss what they’ve never had. Knowing the ageing demographic of female members at the majority of clubs, and no doubt hearing similar tales that I’ve mentioned of traditional golf club life, albeit that times have considerably moved on, it’s no surprise that some younger women are choosing different golfing communities, like societies or simulator venues.
To each their own, what really matters is that more women and girls are participating in the game. But I hope some of these women will eventually experience club membership and discover what they’ve been missing. I certainly did.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
Luke Kwon Heads Trio Of Golf Influencers Confirmed For Asian Tour Events
Three well-known golf-content creators have been invited to play across two International Series events later this month
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Rounds One, Two And Three
A world-class field, including the best of the DP World Tour, top PGA Tour pros and 14 LIV Golf stars, tee it up at three iconic courses
By Mike Hall Published
-
They Say Playing Partners Don't Care If You're Good Or Bad At Golf... Don't Believe It!
Golf is a selfish sport, players are only worried about their own game, right? But they do care who they play with if it might affect their score
By Carly Frost Published
-
'Sell Everything, Go All In, And Spend Every Moment Enjoying What You Love' - Meet The Man Who Moved To A Golf Resort To Live Out His Final Days
Why golf-mad award-winning hairdresser Ty Tomlinson sold up in the US to spend his final days in Costa Rica
By Lili Dewrance Published
-
'I Learnt My Biggest Lesson When Someone Told Me I Was A Brat On The Golf Course'
PGA Professional Emma Booth reflects on the harsh words that helped to change her golfing mindset
By Emma Booth Published
-
What Type Of Golf Course Produces The Best Players?
PGA Professional Emma Booth considers the type of golf course you play as a beginner and how it can impact success
By Emma Booth Published
-
Nominations Are Open For The Annual Women In Golf Awards
Do you know a woman who deserves to be recognised for the role she plays within the golf industry... Vote now!
By Alison Root Published
-
6 Key Takeaways From My Solheim Cup Experience
Our Women's Editor Alison Root reflects on the 2024 Solheim Cup
By Alison Root Published
-
Stepped Irons And Spice Girl Wedges: Linn Grant's Solheim Cup High Notes
Making her second Solheim Cup appearance, the Swedish star is perfectly in tune with her game thanks to her dialled in equipment
By Alison Root Published
-
Will Maja Stark's New Putter Spark Solheim Cup Success?
Maja Stark will mark her second Solheim Cup appearance for team Europe using a new Ping putter. Here are all the details...
By Alison Root Published