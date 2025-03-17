‘Most Of The Time I Don’t Bother Signing Up’ - The Cliquey Culture Hurting Women’s Golf

When I first joined my golf club many years ago, I was fascinated by the etiquette of arranging games. At the Yuletide lunch, diaries would come out, and women would scurry from table to table, carefully planning their Tuesday games for the entire year, each week with a different playing partner. It worked, but that was then, and this is now.

Today, most women organize their games week by week or a few weeks in advance, using sign-up sheets, club booking systems, or section apps to secure tee times. For some, it’s as simple as turning up during an allocated roll-up slot.

On the surface, this all seems straightforward, everyone should be happy. But I keep hearing too many stories of female golfers sometimes feeling like they don’t belong at the very clubs they pay to be part of. Golf is supposed to promote inclusion, not exclusion, so why is this happening?

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

To be clear, this isn’t just an issue that has festered at my club, it’s a nationwide, if not global, problem. As a weekend golfer, I’m not part of the Tuesday booking system, but I know steps are being taken to create a more inclusive environment, especially within the much smaller ladies’ section compared to the days when diaries ruled.

This season, the current Lady Captain and committee have introduced a ‘Tuesday Golf’ WhatsApp group, where members can add their name to a tee time, allowing others to join if they wish. The goal? To encourage women to mix, break down invisible barriers, and build a more inclusive golf community, rather than falling into the habit of playing with the same small circle week after week.

Women recently shared their feelings of isolation in the Women’s Golf Lounge Facebook group, sparking a wave of responses. While many praised their clubs for being friendly and inclusive, there were still enough negative experiences to reveal the depth of this issue.

"Golf is supposed to be a social game, a place where friendships form and teams come together. I have been a member for 24 years, but my club is now full of cliques, and I’m always on the periphery," one woman shared.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another added, "I hate looking at the board and contemplating where I feel comfortable adding my name - most of the time, I don’t bother."

A third echoed the sentiment: "Exactly what I do. Some weeks, I can’t put my name down because the cliques are set, and I’m not in one."

Another comment referred to a common incident where someone adds their name to a group, but then the other players subsequently delete their names and move themselves to another tee time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, as many women’s sections have dwindled, the options for playing partners have become more limited. Those who feel isolated stand out even more, while others remain comfortable in their usual groups.

Of course, golf is usually a four-hour game, and we all want to spend that time with people we enjoy. I understand that, especially when golf time is precious. And naturally, with different personalities and playing styles, there will always be certain people we prefer to partner with in competitions.

I’m sure golf clubs are no different from any other sports club where women gather, and despite the odd grumbling, it’s a community that most women couldn’t live without. I don’t believe women are intentionally unkind, but they need to be aware of how their actions, or inactions, might impact others.

Ironically, while scrolling through the Women’s (Ladies) Golf Lounge, I came across several posts from clubs promoting taster days to attract new female members. Yet, in response to this very issue, one comment said it all: "It’s sad, but it’s one of the major things that puts me off joining a club."

Golf clubs must have a tee booking system that ensures everyone gets a game and that new female members can integrate easily. If golf truly wants to be a more inclusive sport, clubs and their members need to look beyond recruitment drives and focus on retention. It’s not just about getting more women through the doors, it’s about making sure they feel like they belong once they’re there.