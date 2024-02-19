Thou Shalt Not Cheat! These Are Our 10 Golfing Commandments…

Many people around the world use the 10 Commandments as the moral basis for their existence. They provide a guide for how to live your life; the equivalent of golf’s etiquette, if you like. It got me thinking – what would a similar code in a golfing context look like? From slow play and cheating to negativity and rules, these are my 10 Golfing Commandments…

Do not cheat

An absolute fundamental of our sport. Golf has always been a game of integrity and honesty and there’s no place at all for cheating, even if it’s something seemingly innocuous. You’re damaging the fabric of the game and you’re doing yourself a disservice.

Always be aware of others around you

It’s beyond frustrating when you’re about to unleash a drive and you can hear your playing partners chatting away by the side of the tee. Or when you’re in the midst of your pre-shot routine and someone wanders aimlessly in front of you 50 yards up the fairway. In golf, you’re sharing the course and club with hundreds of others and you must be respectful of them at all times.

Do not dither

Not playing slowly doesn’t mean racing around the course unnecessarily – it means being ready to play when it’s your turn, leaving your bag on the right side of the green and not having a ridiculous and long-winded pre-shot routine.

Elaborate pre-shot routines can be frustrating (Image credit: Getty Images)

Do not be needlessly negative

How often do you hear, “A blob at the first hole again, that’s my round ruined. I don’t know why I bother.” Golfers tend to be incredibly hard on themselves. It’s a very difficult and multi-dimensional sport with a lot of scope for mistakes. But it’s also very unpredictable, which means good things can happen. And they often do. So remind yourself of that the next time you’re down in the dumps after an opening double-bogey.

Do not let your actions affect others

It’s okay to play badly. It’s also okay to be frustrated, or even angry. But don’t make other people in your group uncomfortable as a result of a self-absorbed display of outrage. Your playing partners shouldn’t feel the need to tread on eggshells because you’ve reacted unfavourably to a bogey which, in the grand scheme of things, doesn’t matter. It’s far better to laugh off a poor shot or hole and create an environment where humour is encouraged.

Know the rules and etiquette

You don’t have to be a walking rule book, but everyone who plays the game should make an effort to familiarise themselves with the laws of the sport. Don’t leave it to someone else. Also, ensure you adhere to the etiquette, like respecting others, helping partners search for their ball, making conversation, being polite and so on.

Do not not disrespect the course or its keepers

I don’t care if emotions are running high, it is unacceptable in my book to thump your club down firmly into the turf and cause damage, whether on the fairway with an iron or the green with a putter. By all means mutter something under your breath, squeeze your fist or even throw a ball into the nearby trees, but don’t damage the course. Greenkeepers spend a huge amount of time and effort caring for the surfaces you play on, so show them some respect.

Show respect to everyone, from greenkeepers to playing partners (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Make time for a post-round drink

Nowadays, people seem more pushed for time than ever before. But the reality is you’ve just spent four hours on the golf course, so what’s another 30 minutes? The post-round drink is a great time for bonding as you share in joy or revel in misery together, plus you’ll be helping the club’s coffers while you’re at it. It’s a no-brainer.

Do not take the game for granted

This is arguably the most important commandment of all. We’re all extremely lucky to have been bitten by the golfing bug. There are billions of people around the world who have no idea what it feels like to rip a drive straight down the middle, stiff an approach, hole a chip shot or make a birdie. Or how good the sport is for your physical and mental health. Or how enriching the camaraderie can be. We must always remember that. Which leads me nicely on to…

Do not give up on golf

Of course, there are those who are sadly forced to abandon the game because of various ailments, but if you’re physically able, keep on playing for as long as you can. Life sometimes gets in the way, but you owe it to the game to keep coming back.