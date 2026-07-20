How Ryan Fox's Open Championship Victory Ended A Majorless Win Streak For These Two Types Of Clubs

Ryan Fox secured the Claret Jug in a thrilling finale on Sunday, with a final hole birdie handing him the title by a single stroke.

It was an impressive performance from the New Zealander who, prior to the start of the championship, made some notable changes to his equipment, introducing a new driver, fairway wood and utility iron to the set-up.

In fact, the victory for Fox ended a men's Major winless run for a specific manufacturer, as well as a specific-type of putter, bucking the recent trend within the professional game...

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Using a Srixon ZXi RKT LS+, it was the first men's Major win for the brand in the driver department since Brooks Koepka's triumph at the PGA Championship in 2023.

That championship, the American was using a Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II. It was Srixon's fourth Major driver triumph since The Open Championship in 2019, as Shane Lowry used the Z 585 at Royal Portrush and Hideki Matsuyama the ZX5 to win The Masters in 2021.

For Fox, the move to the ZXi RKT LS+ came just weeks before he won at Royal Portrush, with Srixon introducing the ZXi RKT to its staffers at the Travelers Championship the month before.

Along with the change of driver head, the 39-year-old also changed his driver shaft, as he moved out of a Mitsubishi Diamana and into a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X.

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Because of the changes, Fox ranked 14th in Strokes Gained: Driving for the week, as he averaged 313.9 yards off the tee, hitting 57.1% of his fairways.