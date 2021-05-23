We take a look at who currently carries the American's bag out on Tour.

Who Is Tom Hoge’s Caddie?

A competitor on the PGA Tour for a number of years now, Tom Hoge is still waiting for his first trip into the winner’s circle. One man who will be helping him achieve that goal is his caddie, Henry Diana. We get to know the bagman below.

Tom Hoge currently has a man called Henry Diana on the bag.

From Warren, Ohio, Diana first started caddying back in 2002 so has nearly done it for 20 years now.

As well as Hoge, he has caddied for a number of PGA Tour professionals such as Bill Haas, Colt Knost, Ben Crane, Cameron Beckman and Charles Howell III.

It appears his longest partnership was with Howell III but Diana has been on Hoge’s bag at least since 2019.

However we are yet to confirm exactly how long they have been working together, and when the partnership exactly started.

One thing is for certain is that Hoge has said in the past that Diana has certainly helped him become more efficient, be more professional, and find better ways to practice.

Diana seems to be quite the player himself. He played collegiate golf at the University of Alabama, an institution with a long and storied history when it comes to sports.

The golf programme is good too, with the most high profile player coming from it being Justin Thomas.

Diana also played for several years on the Nike Tour, now the Korn Ferry Tour. He competed from 1993-1996, and then played in some events in 1998 and 2002.

His best round when competing was 66 and best finish was 53rd. They both came at the Nike Fort Smith Classic in 1998. He won $562.50 for the result.

On his LinkedIn page it says he is currently based in St Simons Island, Georgia.