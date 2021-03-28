Scottie Scheffler married his wife Meredith Scudder in December 2020.

Who Is Scottie Scheffler’s Wife?

Scottie Scheffler was named the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2020. During that season he finished tied for fourth at the PGA Championship and shot a 12-under 59 at The Northern Trust.

As well as these successes, Scheffler also married his girlfriend of six-years Meredith Scudder. Get to know her here.

The pair both grew up in Texas, with Scottie attending Highland Park High School, where he would meet and date Scudder.

However, as the pair set themselves up for University, Scheffler would be attending the University of Texas, whilst Scudder would be attending the rival University of Texas A&M.

Despite the rivalry, Scheffler would often visit his girlfriend on the TAMU campus, with the couple both graduating in 2018.

Whilst at University, Scudder had a brief internship in Zambia. Despite the long-distance, the couple remained together and, in June 2020, Scheffler popped the question to Scudder whilst out on a hike at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.

Posting on Instagram, Scudder said: “YES! I can’t believe God gave me my best friend to spend the rest of my life with, can’t wait to be your wife, Scottie!!!! Blown away at the Lord’s faithfulness and goodness to us. [LET’S] DO THIS!!”

Whilst preparing for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Scheffler cracked his Nike VR Pro Ltd 3-wood, a club that the American owned and used since high school!

With Nike no longer in the club manufacturing market, Scheffler wasn’t able to attain a new one in time for the tournaments start in two days.

Therefore the American reached out to his wife who promptly brought 10 potential 3-woods to Royal Oaks Country Club. After putting each model through testing, Scheffler settled on a 13-degree Callaway Mavrik.

