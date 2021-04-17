Who currently coaches the American Nelly Korda. Find out here.

Who Is Nelly Korda’s Coach?

Nelly Korda is one of the biggest rising stars in golf, with multiple LPGA Tour titles already to her name.

As the American continues to add to her resume, who currently coaches her? Find out here.

Korda is currently coached by long-time instructor, David Whelan. The American began to work with Whelan when she was just 15-years-old.

She did have a brief split with Whelan in September 2020 to work with Justin Sheehan. However, the pair reunited in December.

Speaking at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January, Korda said: “I just trust Dave so much, I wouldn’t be where I am without him. He holds a special place in my heart and always will. I think the chemistry is obviously there and we work well together.”

At the event, Korda finished in third, only two shots behind the winner and sister, Jessica Korda, who has also worked with Whelan.

Whelan has been coaching Korda for more than seven years, with the Englishman seeing her rise from a Symetra Tour player to comfortably sitting inside the world’s top 10.

Speaking to the Golf Channel after her victory at the Women’s Australian Open in 2019, Whelan said: “It’s the understanding that you can’t be perfect, that you are not going to play well every day, and not to worry about that, but to focus on the more positive things in the big picture.

“I think that’s far and away the biggest improvement she’s made in her game getting to this level. She’s a lot calmer and probably the best driver of the ball I’ve ever taught,”

Whelan enjoyed a fantastic playing career himself before turning to coaching, with his biggest win coming on the European Tour at the 1988 Barcelona Open, where he defeated world number one, Sir Nick Faldo, in a four-hole sudden death play-off.

As well as working with both Nelly and Jessica Korda, Whelan has also coached 2010 US Women’s Open champion, Paula Creamer and victorious Solheim Cup Captain, Catriona Matthew.