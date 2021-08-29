Get to know Nanna Koerstz Madsen's caddie, Nikki Hansen, a little bit better.

Who Is Nanna Koerstz Madsen’s Caddie?

Nanna Koerstz Madsen is becoming one of the most recognised names in women’s European golf, with the Dane securing two top-5 finishes in Majors during 2021.

As she continues to establish herself on both Tours, get to know her caddie here.

Nikki Hansen is not just Madsen’s partner, but also her caddie, with it being unclear as to when the duo starting working together. We do know that Hansen was on the bag at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

A club fitter and coach at Boca West Country Club, Hansen primarily works with college players like Natacha Host Husted, who is part of Ole Miss Women’s Golf team and Danish National team.

The couple are obviously close, with this being shown at the 2021 Women’s Open Championship, where Madsen made double bogey at the last hole to lose out by two shots to Anna Nordqvist.

In an Instagram post, Hansen said: “So incredibly proud how this girl handled herself all week!! Sleeping on a 54 hole lead in a major championship, going out to defend it is no joke.. You went head to head with a 2 x major champion (now 3) and a @solheimcupeuro veteran and you stayed cool and composed all the way to the 72nd hole. I am so proud of how far you have gotten!!

“When you dream big, you will fail big and it will hurt like s**t.. Only the best is willing to put them selves in a position like that! You aim for the stars and losing is a part of that journey! There is zero doubt in my mind that you will learn from this and get to call yourself a major champion in the future. Dust yourself off and go get what you want.”

One interesting and unorthodox method that Madsen uses to keep calm whilst playing is lemon wedges, with the Dane biting into them on the course if she ever feels stressed or under pressure.

Before the round commences, Hansen will wrap them in tin foil to keep them as fresh as possible.