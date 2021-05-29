Get to know Matthias Schwab's caddie, James Baker, a little better.

Who Is Matthias Schwab’s Caddie?

We take a look at who carries the bag for the Austrian.

James Baker has worked with Schwab since the start of the 2021 season and is one of the most established caddies on the European Tour.

The Englishman has been a caddie since 2007 and has worked with the likes of Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer, Jamie Donaldson, Simon Dyson and David Horsey.

Baker, who’s biggest victory came at the 2020 Abu Dhabi Championship with Westwood, has also enjoyed a Seve Trophy victory and even a World Cup during his career.

The victory in Abu Dhabi was actually the first time Baker had caddied for Westwood, with Baker saying afterwards: “Abu Dhabi is always an event I look forward to and there’s some fantastic holes on that golf course, especially the 18th.

“The 18th was one that Lee played very well on the Sunday, especially under the circumstances. He hit a 3-wood down the middle, then a hybrid to the middle of the green, two putting for a two shot victory.

“It’s a moment I won’t forget in my caddying career and I hope to enjoy more moments like that going forward.”

Now on the bag for Schwab, the pair have enjoyed a great start to 2021, with 10 cuts made in 10 starts, as well as four top-10 finishes.

Baker is a huge Manchester United fan and regularly attends their games when not caddying for Schwab.

The Englishman is also part of The Tour Experience. A business made up of over 40 European Tour caddies who are available to not only carry your bag, but give insight on how to improve your way of thinking on the Golf Course.