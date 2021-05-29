Get to know Austrian, Matthias Schwab, a little bit better.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Matthias Schwab

Matthias Schwab is one of Austria’s biggest golf stars and has been a member of the European Tour for a number of years.

With Schwab already establishing himself on the Tour, get to know him a little bit better here.

1. Matthias Schwab was born 9th December 1994 in Schladming, Austria.

2. He attended Vanderbilt University in Tennessee from 2013 to 2017.

3. Schwab’s role model is Roger Federer.

4. He ended his amateur career as the best European in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

5. In 2016, he helped guide Europe to victory in the Palmer Cup.

6. His father, Andreas, is a winter Olympian, representing Austria in the bobsleigh at the 1976 Winter Olympics.

7. Schwab was a two time All-American whilst at Vanderbilt University

8. His hobbies include skiing, football and tennis.

9. He turned pro in 2017 and would finish 72nd in the Race to Dubai the following year.

10. The Austrian’s best season came in 2019, where he finished 17th in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

11. He currently resides in the picturesque district of Schladming-Rohrmoos in Austria. It is famed for its winter sports.

12. Schwab is sponsored by Audi, Ping, Red Bull and Hugo Boss, with the Austrian using a full Ping set of clubs.