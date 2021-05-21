Meet the Scottish caddie Kevin McAlpine here.

Who Is Martin Laird’s Caddie?

Martin Laird has made a fantastic career for himself out on the PGA Tour, with four wins in his career to date.

He has also recently made American his home, basing himself out on Denver, Colorado to play on the PGA Tour.

His caddies whilst on Tour have chopped and changed significantly but he made a change in early 2021 to a new caddie.

So who is Laird’s caddie Kevin McAlpine?

Kevin McAlpine became Martin Laird’s full time caddie at the start of 2021.

Like Laird, McAlpine is Scottish and was a former Scottish Amateur Champion in his playing days.

Prior to this switch to the PGA Tour, McAlpine had been predominantly working on the LPGA Tour and he had multiple victories on Tour whilst on the bag of Lexi Thompson and Amy Yang.

McAlpine first caddied for Laird as a quick fill in whilst Laird’s regular caddie was away for the birth of his child – they finished in the top 30 that week.

McAlpine got the call up to the full time position later that month and the pair have been working together ever since.

McApline is married to LPGA Tour player Anna Nordqvist.