Get to know multiple time PGA Tour winner, Martin Laird, a little better.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Martin Laird

Martin Laird is one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour and has qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs over 10 times since 2008.

With a number of huge victories, including the 2011 Arnold Palmer Invitational, get to know him a little bit better here.

1. Martin Laird was born 29 December 1982 in Glasgow, Scotland.

2. Whilst growing up, Laird actually learned to play the game left-handed before later switching sides.

3. As a junior, he played his golf at Kirkintilloch Golf Club, moving to Hilton Park Golf Club where he was made an honorary member in 2008.

4. Laird lists his dad and Greg Norman as his heroes.

5. At the age of 17, Laird moved to the United States to take up a golf scholarship at Colorado State University.

6. Turning professional in 2004, Laird actually won his second professional tournament, the Denver Open.

7. Laird is often seen with the flag of Scotland on his belt, bag and balls.

8. In 2007, he would finish 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, thus earning his PGA Tour card.

9. In his debut season on the PGA Tour, he would finish T21 to gain the 125th and final spot in the FedEx Cup.

10. Laird’s hobbies include: watching football, listening to music and cars.

11. The Scotsman claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2009. Defeating George McNeill with a birdie on the third playoff hole.

12. Laird married Meagan Franks on 31 July 2011, with Meagan actively involved with the PGA Tour Wives Association.

13. In 2011, he became the first ever European winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his biggest career win to date.

14. Laird is an ambassador to ClubGolf in Scotland, with their goal being to introduce golf to every Scottish child by age 9.

