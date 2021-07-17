Get to know caddie Guy Tilston here.

Who Is Marcel Siem’s Caddie?

Marcel Siem has been a European and Challenge Tour journeyman for quite a few years now and has had a number of caddies along the way.

His current caddie is the experienced Guy Tilston and we get to know him a bit better in this article.

Marcel’s Siem’s current caddie is Guy Tilston.

Tilston is a very experienced caddie and has been on the bag of a number of big names on the European Tour, including Ross Fisher.

He has been on Siem’s bag since 2018 and has been with him on the European and Challenge Tour.

Tilston has a twin brother, Gary, who also caddies on Tour.

The pair made news in 2018 when both of their players made a hole in one on the same day at the 2018 Oman Open.

Guy and Gary were caddying for Siem and Southgate respectively at the European Tour event when both of their players had a hole in one on the same day.

Guy has also caddied at the Ryder Cup, where he was on the bag for Irish golfer Eamonn Darcy at the 1987 Ryder Cup.

Tilston and Darcy found themselves in the infamous ‘swing match’ of the 1987 event, with the scores perilously close at 12-11 in Europe’s favour as Darcy’s match came towards its conclusion.

Tilston recalled the day, with his man Darcy playing Ben Crenshaw in the match that would decide the Ryder Cup.

“Jack got the wives together to rally the crowd. They went cheerleading, trying to get the American fans to out-sing the Europeans. They had them singing, ‘Ben, Ben, he’s our man. If he can’t do it, no one can!”

“Darcy was a bag of nerves, to be honest. To lose a three-up lead, and lose the match to a guy with no putter would have been hard to take.”

Despite the crowds being against him and the recent Masters champion coming back from a three hole deficit, Darcy won his match on the 18th hole after Crenshaw had broken his putter and was forced to use a 1 iron for the remainder of the round.

Tilston had a front row seat for Europe’s first ever Ryder Cup victory on American soil.