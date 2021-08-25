Lexi Thompson has recently parted ways with previous caddie Jack Fulgham

Who is Lexi Thompson’s Caddie?

Lexi Thompson has had her fair share of caddies over her successful career, which saw her win the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship to make her the second-youngest ever Major winner at the time.

Thompson has struggled to form a lasting relationship with her caddie, but who is it currently? We take a look below.

It is unclear who Lexi Thompson’s current caddie is, though Paul Drummond was the last person on her bag at the AIG Women’s Open.

Thompson had Paul Drummond on the bag for the Women’s Open at Carnoustie, a local caddie recommended to the American ahead of the season’s final Major.

Drummond is a local car salesman and a part-time caddie in the Angus town, and the 26-year-old plays off a two handicap.

It is reported that Lexi’s mother, Judy, connected her daughter and Drummond together before the start of the tournament, thanks to Scottish artist Graeme Baxter who helped to make the introduction.

However, it isn’t clear whether Drummond will continue on Thompson’s bag in the future after her T20 finish at the Major.

Drummond’s involvement came after Thompson parted ways with her previous caddie Jack Fulghum.

Fulghum caddied for the 11-time LPGA Tour winner from December 2020 until the Tokyo Olympics, before they separated.

Fulghum suffered from intense heat stroke during the opening round of the Olympics, meaning Thompson had several other caddies over the course of the tournament, and she confirmed afterwards that they aren’t working together anymore.

“I think we’ve kind of separated ways for now,” said Thompson.

When Lexi has switched between caddies in the past, she has had her brother Curtis, or her father, Scott, to caddie for her.

However, Curtis is now a professional golfer on the PGA Tour, meaning he doesn’t have the time to caddie for his sister.

Thompson has also used Bryson DeChambeau’s former long-time caddie Tim Tucker for a week in December 2020, though this didn’t materialise into anything long-lasting.