We take a look inside the bag of South African golfer Justin Harding.

One of the most global golfers currently playing on Tour, South African Justin Harding is a two-time winner on the European Tour, one of which came in 2019 and the other in 2021 in Kenya.

We felt it was about time we took a dive into his golf bag to take a look at the clubs he uses out on Tour.

Harding is a Titleist and FootJoy ambassador and has been for a while now. In terms of clubs, he uses nearly a full set of golf clubs from Titleist aside from an Odyssey putter.

Harding starts with a Titleist TSi3 driver which has nine degrees of loft and a Graphite Design shaft. It appears Harding tends to be very willing to switch out his big stick for newer products as pretty much as soon as he could he put the TSi3 in the bag.

In the past Harding has shown a propensity to not carry any fairway woods and instead carry more longer irons. However, at the moment he has a couple Titleist TS2 fairway woods with 13.5 and 18 degrees of loft respectively.

Shifting to the irons he uses a Titleist U500 four-iron before transitioning down into a set of Titleist 620 MB’s which go from five-iron down to pitching wedge.

Speaking of wedges Harding has two Titleist Vokey Design Wedgeworks models (50, 54 degrees), and a final 58 degree Vokey SM8 wedge too.

His final club in the bag is a long Odyssey V-Line putter.

Finally he uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball and wears FootJoy clothing and shoes.

Justin Harding What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees) with a Graphite Design Tour AD IZ shaft

3-wood: Titleist TS2 (13.5 degrees)

5-wood: Titleist TS2 (18 degrees)

Irons: Titleist U500 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Wedgeworks (50, 54-M), Titleist Vokey SM8 (58-T)

Putter: Odyssey V-Line (long)

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Apparel: FootJoy

Shoes: FootJoy