Who Is Jessica Korda’s Caddie?

Jessica Korda is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, with multiple wins on the LPGA Tour, and top-10 finishes in every single Major championship.

Every player though needs a good caddie to help them achieve successes. Here, we take a look at who caddies for the American.

Kyle Morrison has been a caddie on the LPGA Tour for a number of years, working with the likes of three-time Major champion Anna Nordqvist, Mo Martin, and now Korda.

During his time as a caddie, Morrison has enjoyed a number of successes, with one of the standouts being on the bag for Martin when she claimed the Women’s Open Championship in 2014.

After caddying for Martin, Morrison had yet another successful spell on the bag, this time with Nordqvist, who racked up three titles including the 2017 Evian Championship.

Now caddying for Korda since, we believe, 2019, the American has had one victory with Morrison on the bag, the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

After her success at the Tournament of Champions, Korda would go on to achieve a third place finish at the Kingsmill Championship.

During the event, she holed out for eagle from 86 yards after laying up on the 15th. Afterwards, Korda said: “I really wanted to go for it in two, but they put the tee so far back with how firm it is there was no reason to even try to take on that pin.

So I laid up and Kyle and I were like, `It’s just a hard half-shot.′ It landed exactly where we wanted and it and turned straight into the hole. I was like, `Sick!′ So unexpected, but very welcome.”

Korda does have a memorable history of caddies. After nine holes of the third round of the 2013 Women’s US Open, she fired her caddie Jason Gilroyed.

After firing Gilroyed, her boyfriend, Johnny DelPrete, was put on the bag, with Korda going on to score 36 on the back nine for a 4-over-par 76.