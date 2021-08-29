Get to know Anna Nordqvist's caddie, Paul Cormack, a little bit better.

Who Is Anna Nordqvist’s Caddie?

Anna Nordqvist is one of the biggest stars in the women’s game, being the only non-American woman to have won Major championships in three different decades (2000’s, 2010’s and 2020’s).

With such an impressive resume, get to know her caddie here.

Paul Cormack has been caddying for Nordqvist for over two and a half years, with their biggest success coming at the 2021 Women’s Open Championship.

Nordqvist, who claimed the title by just a single shot at Carnoustie, posted this message on Instagram following her win: “Couldn’t have done this without you @paulhcormack !! You have been there every single day for me the last 2,5+ years of working together and you never doubted me once and believed in me more than I believed in myself.

“You have seen all my struggles and you stayed positive when I couldn’t. Sharing this with you means more than anything and you are the hardest working person I have met. Paul, you are the best!!”

Cormack, who actually played professional golf for around 10 years before starting caddying, was educated at McLennan Community College and worked as a postman and bartender following college.

One funny moment came whilst Cormack was on the bag for Nordqvist at the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

With team Europe coming out victorious, Cormack put out a picture of him celebrating with the trophy followed by a selfie in his Solheim Cup attire. In the comments Nordqvist asked: “did you fall asleep in your golf clothes.” To which Cormack replied saying: “yes he had.”