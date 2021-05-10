Learn more about the man who caddies for four-time European Tour winner Andy Sullivan.

Who Is Andy Sullivan’s Caddie?

Thomas Ridley has caddied for Andy Sullivan since the end of 2018, but who is he? Meet Thomas Ridley below.

Thomas Ridley has been a caddie for over a decade now, after first starting the role in 2009.

Ridley played in Wentworth Golf Club’s junior teams alongside future European Tour players Seve Benson, Ross Fisher and Steve Brown as a youngster.

Seve Benson asked Ridley to caddie for him at the South Africa Open in 2009, first introducing the Brit to the occupation.

After picking up some favourable results, Ridley began to love the lifestyle and felt it was the next best thing to playing.

Ridley progressed in his caddie career after that, helping Matthew Fitzpatrick to victory at the 2015 British Masters, before achieving T7 in the 2016 Masters, Ridley’s best Major result.

Citing the white boiler suits as particularly enticing, Ridley achieved his career goal while caddying for Fitzpatrick at the Masters.

Ridley also helped Lucas Bjerregaard and Thorbjorn Olesen win the 2017 GolfSixes team event.

The caddie and Sullivan joined together at the end of 2018, after the golfer’s relationship with previous caddie Sean McDonagh hit breaking point, though they remain friends.

The pair had known each other for a long time already, and Ridley helped Sullivan back to winning ways in the 2020 English Championship.

Claiming the hardest part of the job is knowing when to say the right thing at the right time, Ridley argues that knowing the player completely ensures he knows when to offer encouragement, or be more stern in certain situations.

“Everyone’s different, that’s the beauty of the job”.

Sullivan has also spoken of his enjoyment at working with Ridley:

“I had a smile on my face the whole time, and it was just like me and Thomas playing around and having banter, and that’s when I know I’m playing my best”.