Meet Mexican golfer Abraham Ancer's girlfriend Nicole Curtright.

Who Is Abraham Ancer’s Girlfriend?

Abraham Ancer is currently sitting at 19th on the Official World Golf Ranking, his highest ever position.

The 30-year-old currently competes on the PGA Tour and European Tour, after playing on the Web.com Tour when he turned professional in 2013.

But who is the Mexican currently going out with? We take a look below.

Ancer is in a relationship with Nicole Curtright, a consumer experience and marketing director at Porsche Cars North America.

They became official at the end of 2019, and they celebrated a year together in December 2020.

While Ancer holds dual American and Mexican nationality, Curtright is simply American.

Curtright is 30-years-old, and also enjoys playing golf, with her golfing skills shown on her Instagram from November 2016 – years before her and Ancer got together.

She has also shared other images and videos of her on the golf course for her 10,000 Instagram followers.

In an image shared of the two embracing from January 2020, at the beginning of their relationship, Curtright writes: “Beyond thankful for this guy.”

“Thank you for giving me another reason to love this game.

“2020 is just getting started.”

Ancer hasn’t shared as many photos of his girlfriend with his followers, though there is an obligatory anniversary image of the couple at an ice hockey match, supporting the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ancer’s last victory came at the 2018 Australian Open, so unfortunately they haven’t celebrated a victory of Ancer as a couple, something the Mexican is aiming to rectify at the PGA Championship following his best career form to date.

He finished second at the Wells Fargo Championship at the start of May, just a stroke behind winner Rory McIlroy.